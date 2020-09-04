Tributes pour in with donations after ‘legendary’ London City Airport worker is found dead

Lindon Siwardi was known affectionately as Mr London City Airport. The 48-year-old worked at the hub for 21 years before his death. Picture: Family of Lindon Siwardi Archant

A bid to pay for the funeral costs of a man affectionately known as Mr London City Airport has smashed its £2,000 target.

Lindon Siwardi’s body was found after officers forced their way into his home 10 minutes away from the travel hub in the Royal Docks on Wednesday, August 26.

Police were called after friends got no answer but saw keys in the door when they called at Lindon’s home.

Friend, Dean Dumbrill, set up a Go Fund Me page to raise £2,000 for the 48-year-old two days after his death, but donations and tributes are still pouring in for the “legendary” delivery man.

Dean said: “He was a really nice guy, caring, loving. He would do anything for anybody. Literally everyone knew his name. He was very, very popular.”

He added that even though Lindon finished work at 3pm, he would stay until 9pm for the company.

With donors still giving, Dean has upped the target to £10,000 so his friend can be given a really special send off.

“We’re close to £8,000, which is outstanding. To see the target reached would be absolutely amazing,” he said.

Michael Spiers, chief people officer at London City Airport, paid tribute: “Lindon was a long-standing member of the LCY family and will be sorely missed.

“The many people who knew Lindon over his 21 years at the airport will remember him as a friendly, happy character, always up for a chat.

“The resounding response to the fundraiser speaks volumes of how well liked and valued Lindon was.”

Neil Campbell, chief operating officer at Lindon’s employer, SSP UK, added: “Lindon – or Mr London City Airport as he was affectionately known by colleagues – touched the hearts of everyone who was lucky enough to meet him.

“Lindon was a dedicated worker and an extremely popular member of our team.

“He was a legendary figure with a gentle soul and will be greatly missed by all. Our thoughts are with his family and close friends at this time.”

Lindon, who lost his mum a few years ago, had been at home after the pandemic saw work at the airport dry up.

“When Covid came and the airport shut, it wasn’t great for him. With it being his life it left a black hole,” Dean said.

The cause of Lindon’s death has not yet been confirmed.

To donate visit Go Fund Me and search for Lindon Siwardi.