Search

Advanced search

Tributes pour in with donations after ‘legendary’ London City Airport worker is found dead

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 September 2020

Lindon Siwardi was known affectionately as Mr London City Airport. The 48-year-old worked at the hub for 21 years before his death. Picture: Family of Lindon Siwardi

Lindon Siwardi was known affectionately as Mr London City Airport. The 48-year-old worked at the hub for 21 years before his death. Picture: Family of Lindon Siwardi

Archant

A bid to pay for the funeral costs of a man affectionately known as Mr London City Airport has smashed its £2,000 target.

A fundraising page to help pay for Lindon's funeral smashed its £2,000 target within hours. Picture: Family of Lindon SiwardiA fundraising page to help pay for Lindon's funeral smashed its £2,000 target within hours. Picture: Family of Lindon Siwardi

Lindon Siwardi’s body was found after officers forced their way into his home 10 minutes away from the travel hub in the Royal Docks on Wednesday, August 26.

Police were called after friends got no answer but saw keys in the door when they called at Lindon’s home.

Friend, Dean Dumbrill, set up a Go Fund Me page to raise £2,000 for the 48-year-old two days after his death, but donations and tributes are still pouring in for the “legendary” delivery man.

Dean said: “He was a really nice guy, caring, loving. He would do anything for anybody. Literally everyone knew his name. He was very, very popular.”

He added that even though Lindon finished work at 3pm, he would stay until 9pm for the company.

With donors still giving, Dean has upped the target to £10,000 so his friend can be given a really special send off.

“We’re close to £8,000, which is outstanding. To see the target reached would be absolutely amazing,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

Michael Spiers, chief people officer at London City Airport, paid tribute: “Lindon was a long-standing member of the LCY family and will be sorely missed.

“The many people who knew Lindon over his 21 years at the airport will remember him as a friendly, happy character, always up for a chat.

“The resounding response to the fundraiser speaks volumes of how well liked and valued Lindon was.”

Neil Campbell, chief operating officer at Lindon’s employer, SSP UK, added: “Lindon – or Mr London City Airport as he was affectionately known by colleagues – touched the hearts of everyone who was lucky enough to meet him.

“Lindon was a dedicated worker and an extremely popular member of our team.

“He was a legendary figure with a gentle soul and will be greatly missed by all. Our thoughts are with his family and close friends at this time.”

Lindon, who lost his mum a few years ago, had been at home after the pandemic saw work at the airport dry up.

“When Covid came and the airport shut, it wasn’t great for him. With it being his life it left a black hole,” Dean said.

The cause of Lindon’s death has not yet been confirmed.

To donate visit Go Fund Me and search for Lindon Siwardi.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man guilty of murdering women and hiding bodies in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Consultation launches into revised north Newham ward boundary proposals

The revised plans for ward boundaries in the north of Newham. Picture: LGBC

Appeal after man repeatedly exposes himself at West Silvertown DLR station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Detective describes how Custom House murderer Zahid Younis lived ‘pattern of lies’

Zahid Younis has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Manor Park neighbours demand ‘zero tolerance’ approach to stamp out flytipping

Neighbours in Manor Park want the council to get tougher on flytippers. Picture: Iqbal Hussain

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man guilty of murdering women and hiding bodies in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Consultation launches into revised north Newham ward boundary proposals

The revised plans for ward boundaries in the north of Newham. Picture: LGBC

Appeal after man repeatedly exposes himself at West Silvertown DLR station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Detective describes how Custom House murderer Zahid Younis lived ‘pattern of lies’

Zahid Younis has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Manor Park neighbours demand ‘zero tolerance’ approach to stamp out flytipping

Neighbours in Manor Park want the council to get tougher on flytippers. Picture: Iqbal Hussain

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Tributes pour in with donations after ‘legendary’ London City Airport worker is found dead

Lindon Siwardi was known affectionately as Mr London City Airport. The 48-year-old worked at the hub for 21 years before his death. Picture: Family of Lindon Siwardi

Warning about leaving candles unattended after blaze in Stratford wrecks bedroom

Investigators believe a candle left unattended caused a fire in Colegrave Road. Picture: Google

Mother of teenager shot dead in Forest Gate playground appeals for information on third anniversary

“CJ was a fun, loving, kind and handsome young boy.

Mayor of London visits East Ham test centre to encourage people to download Test and Trace app

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the coronavirus testing facility in East Ham. Picture: Mayor of London's Office

Life sentence for ‘heartless’ man who murdered two women and hid their bodies in freezer

Zahid Younis has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police