Search

Advanced search

Bid to raise £3,000 to fulfil a royalist’s dying wish to be buried in Newham

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 May 2020

Royalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday

Royalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday

Archant

A woman is hoping to raise £3,000 to fulfil a royalist’s dying wish to return to Newham to be buried.

Lillian Forkner and Mandy Palmer were neighbours in Plaistow. Picture: Mandy PalmerLillian Forkner and Mandy Palmer were neighbours in Plaistow. Picture: Mandy Palmer

Lillian Forkner lost her legal battle to stay in the Plaistow home where she lived most of her life after Court of Appeal judges told her in 2016 that she had failed to insure and maintain it.

Lillian had believed she was protected by an arrangement agreed with family members that waived her responsibility for the home’s upkeep.

The house passed to Lillian’s brother Brian and sister Pamela after their mother died in 1985. They agreed their sibling could carry on living there rent free.

But judges ruled the waiver ran out when ownership of the Liddon Road house changed hands after Brian and Pamela died.

Royalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthdayRoyalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday

Mandy Palmer from Brentwood helped her former neighbour and friend of 27 years find somewhere to live in Essex after the courtroom defeat.

“It was so difficult because she had lived in that house all her life,” Mandy said.

In November, Mandy helped Lillian move a second time to a care home in Thurrock after she became too ill to look after herself.

But her condition worsened and Lillian passed away aged 80 on May 3 with Mandy at her bedside holding her hand.

Royalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthdayRoyalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday

She did not die of coronavirus, though she and Mandy were tested.

“I think it was a broken heart. She squeezed my hand and cuddled me. I’m finding it a bit of a struggle, but she is with her parents now,” Mandy said.

Lillian had three dying wishes. She wanted Mandy with her because she was scared. She wanted to come home and be taken past her old house before her burial. And she wanted to be laid to rest near her parents. However, Lillian had about £600 left in her bank account, not enough to cover funeral costs.

Mandy looked into getting help towards those costs, but discovered that support would have to come from Thurrock Council because that was where Lillian died.

Lil ForknerLil Forkner

But to qualify for help, Lillian would need to be buried in Essex, 26 miles from the City of London Cemetery and Crematorium where her parents are buried.

A GoFundMe fundraising appeal saw more than £1,000 donated within five days towards a £3,000 target so Mandy can cover the full cost of burial in Newham.

You may also want to watch:

“She’s not going back to Thurrock,” Mandy said. “I’ve had sleepless nights about it. Lots of people knew her and may not know she passed away.”

On her friend, Mandy said: “She loved the Royal Family. She wrote letters to the Queen and would get a letter back saying she was doing a grand job.

“She was so patriotic. Her wallpaper was red, white and blue. She wouldn’t let anyone walk all over her. I’m going to miss her.”

Her patriotic displays during royal anniversaries, including the Queen’s 90th birthday, also featured in the Recorder.

Churchgoer Lillian spent her working life at Cohens box factory in East Ham before she was made redundant.

Lil or Lily, as she was known to friends, was quite a character, Mandy said.

Reflecting on their time as neighbours, Mandy said: “I remember there was a guy who parked outside her house a lot. But she wanted to save the space for me. I would say, ‘You can’t stand in a space for me’.

“I turned up one night. It was raining. She was drenched with her hands outstretched.

“She moved out of the way but this guy pulled in before me. The air was blue,” Mandy said.

Not long afterwards, the driver returned to his car to discover a cross daubed in black paint on his motor.

A trail of black paint drops from the car led police to Lillian’s front door.

Carrying the wet paint brush in her hand, she had only led officers straight to her house.

And on Halloween one year, Lillian got so fed up of trick or treaters knocking on her door that she went off in search of them.

She came back seconds later covered in egg and flour.

“She was a massive character,” Mandy said.

To donate visit gofundme.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fifth of London’s busiest stations are in Newham

Stratford station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Man in court charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Newham mosques to broadcast call to prayer during Ramadan

The Islamic call to prayer, with a reminder for Muslims to pray at home, is being broadcast in Newham for the first time during Ramadan. Picture: Laura Lean/PA

Grineo Daka killing: Police release images of two more men they wish to trace

Metropolitan Police are looking for Jeton Krasniqi, aged 26 who was living in north London and has links to Hertfordshire and Mirsad Brahimi, aged 33, who was living in north London, and known to frequent the central and west London areas. Picture: Metropolitan Police

East London MPs call for transport worker protections following revelation that 28 drivers have already died

A group of MPs, including representatives from Newham, Barking and Dagenham, Tower Hamlets and Ilford, have called upon the government to extend the life assurance scheme to the families of TFL drivers who have died in service. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Most Read

Fifth of London’s busiest stations are in Newham

Stratford station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Man in court charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Newham mosques to broadcast call to prayer during Ramadan

The Islamic call to prayer, with a reminder for Muslims to pray at home, is being broadcast in Newham for the first time during Ramadan. Picture: Laura Lean/PA

Grineo Daka killing: Police release images of two more men they wish to trace

Metropolitan Police are looking for Jeton Krasniqi, aged 26 who was living in north London and has links to Hertfordshire and Mirsad Brahimi, aged 33, who was living in north London, and known to frequent the central and west London areas. Picture: Metropolitan Police

East London MPs call for transport worker protections following revelation that 28 drivers have already died

A group of MPs, including representatives from Newham, Barking and Dagenham, Tower Hamlets and Ilford, have called upon the government to extend the life assurance scheme to the families of TFL drivers who have died in service. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient boss Embleton says it’s the ‘right call’ to end League Two season

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Coronavirus: England bowlers to rely on sweat not saliva

England's James Anderson holds the ball after taking his 300th test wicket at Lord's

Bid to raise £3,000 to fulfil a royalist’s dying wish to be buried in Newham

Royalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday

Custom House stabbing: Fourth person charged with murder of David Gomoh to face court

Marketing graduate David Gomoh, 24, was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Forest Gate Community School praised by Ofsted inspectors

Forest Gate Community School. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24