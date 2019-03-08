Colourful maze comes to Royal Docks

The Daedalum installation. Picture: Stephen Wright Stephen Wright

This colourful maze has allowed visitors to enjoy getting lost in the Royal Docks.

The installation, known as Daedalum, was created as part of the Greenwich and Docklands International Festival and the London Festival of Architecture.

Designed by Alan Parkinson, it features 19 egg-shaped domes with brightly-coloured interiors.

The main dome is designed to vary the colour inside according to the sun's direction and was inspired by the Pantheon in Rome.

Daedalum, which takes its name from the Greek mythological architect Daedalus, attracted around 3,000 visitors during its three days in the Royal Albert Dock.

John Miu, CEO of the dock's developers ABP London, said: "We've recently completed the first phase of this new destination for Londoners and immersive events such as this are essential to help us grow the community."