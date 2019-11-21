Search

Advanced search

UEL building lights up to highlight importance of recycling electronics

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 November 2019

A light display at University Square Stratford showing the periodic table. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

A light display at University Square Stratford showing the periodic table. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A light display outside the University of East London aims to highlight the importance of recycling electronic devices.

The display highlighted some of the elements in danger of running out. Picture: Steven Paston/PAThe display highlighted some of the elements in danger of running out. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

The periodic table was displayed on the University Square Stratford building to mark chemistry week, running from November 18 to 24.

You may also want to watch:

The display - one of 12 at universities across the country - highlighted the threat to a growing number of elements through a lack of recycling old electronic devices.

A recent Ipsos Mori survey found 51 per cent of households have at least one unused electronic device, and of these, 82pc have no plans to recycle or sell on those devices.

Tony Raynham, CEO at the Royal Society of Chemistry, said: "Many of the elements discovered are in critical danger of running out.

""In the future, they could be needed for other technologies that we haven't even discovered yet - for health, green energy, treating pollution and more."

Most Read

Jailed: Security guard from Manor Park who sexually abused teenage shoplifters

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Canning Town nightclub wins right to stay open despite fraud and money laundering investigation

Canning Town's Fold nightclub has won the right to open its doors for now, despite a National Crime Agency investigation. Its fate is set to be decided by the licensing committee in the coming weeks. Picture: Ken Mears.

Boy, 17, stabbed in Plaistow

Prince Regent Lane in Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Stratford fraudster paid company funds into his own bank account

The former City of London worker was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA wire

Guilty: Manor Park security guard who forced teenage shoplifters to perform sex acts on him

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Jailed: Security guard from Manor Park who sexually abused teenage shoplifters

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Canning Town nightclub wins right to stay open despite fraud and money laundering investigation

Canning Town's Fold nightclub has won the right to open its doors for now, despite a National Crime Agency investigation. Its fate is set to be decided by the licensing committee in the coming weeks. Picture: Ken Mears.

Boy, 17, stabbed in Plaistow

Prince Regent Lane in Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Stratford fraudster paid company funds into his own bank account

The former City of London worker was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA wire

Guilty: Manor Park security guard who forced teenage shoplifters to perform sex acts on him

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Ohara Davies shocks all at Golden Contract presser

Ohara Davies at the Golden Contract press conference (Pic: MTK Global)

East London seal a huge win over neighbours Barking to continue climbing the table

Action from the match between East London and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

West Ham Women bounce back with Lewes cup victory

Leanne Kiernan of West Ham

Hockey: Wapping pass Cambridge City tests

Wapping men's thirds (pic Iain McAuslan)

UEL building lights up to highlight importance of recycling electronics

A light display at University Square Stratford showing the periodic table. Picture: Steven Paston/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists