UEL building lights up to highlight importance of recycling electronics

A light display at University Square Stratford showing the periodic table. Picture: Steven Paston/PA PA Wire/PA Images

A light display outside the University of East London aims to highlight the importance of recycling electronic devices.

The display highlighted some of the elements in danger of running out. Picture: Steven Paston/PA The display highlighted some of the elements in danger of running out. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

The periodic table was displayed on the University Square Stratford building to mark chemistry week, running from November 18 to 24.

The display - one of 12 at universities across the country - highlighted the threat to a growing number of elements through a lack of recycling old electronic devices.

A recent Ipsos Mori survey found 51 per cent of households have at least one unused electronic device, and of these, 82pc have no plans to recycle or sell on those devices.

Tony Raynham, CEO at the Royal Society of Chemistry, said: "Many of the elements discovered are in critical danger of running out.

""In the future, they could be needed for other technologies that we haven't even discovered yet - for health, green energy, treating pollution and more."