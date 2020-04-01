Warning for smokers after Forest Gate house fire

An overnight house fire in Bronte Close, Forest Gate is believed to have been caused by unsafe disposal of cigarettes. Picture: Google Archant

Firefighters have warned smokers to make sure they dispose of cigarettes carefully after a house fire in Forest Gate.

A mid-terraced house on Bronte Close was damaged and a rear shed was destroyed when a blaze broke out in the early hours of this morning (April 1).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 12.34am with crews from Leytonstone, Stratford, East Ham and Ilford responding.

The 25 firefighters on scene had the blaze under control by 2.25am.

The fire damaged part of the ground and first floors and half of the roof of the house.

Four people fled the building before the brigade arrived and there were no reported injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by the unsafe disposal of cigarettes.

A LFB spokesman said: “If you smoke it is vitally important you stub your cigarette right out, preferably in an ashtray.

“Always ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.”