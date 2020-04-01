Search

Advanced search

Warning for smokers after Forest Gate house fire

PUBLISHED: 11:50 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 01 April 2020

An overnight house fire in Bronte Close, Forest Gate is believed to have been caused by unsafe disposal of cigarettes. Picture: Google

An overnight house fire in Bronte Close, Forest Gate is believed to have been caused by unsafe disposal of cigarettes. Picture: Google

Archant

Firefighters have warned smokers to make sure they dispose of cigarettes carefully after a house fire in Forest Gate.

A mid-terraced house on Bronte Close was damaged and a rear shed was destroyed when a blaze broke out in the early hours of this morning (April 1).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 12.34am with crews from Leytonstone, Stratford, East Ham and Ilford responding.

The 25 firefighters on scene had the blaze under control by 2.25am.

You may also want to watch:

The fire damaged part of the ground and first floors and half of the roof of the house.

Four people fled the building before the brigade arrived and there were no reported injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by the unsafe disposal of cigarettes.

A LFB spokesman said: “If you smoke it is vitally important you stub your cigarette right out, preferably in an ashtray.

“Always ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

Wanstead Flats. Picture: Steven Poston

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

Wanstead Flats. Picture: Steven Poston

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

West Ham in Europe 1975-76: So close to glory

Trevor Brooking celebrates after the Frankfurtt wu

ECB reveal emergency £61million funding for counties and clubs

A view of the Old Father Time weathervane at Lord's

Wednesday lunchtime pub quiz

Test your general knowledge in our pub quiz. Picture: PA

Warning for smokers after Forest Gate house fire

An overnight house fire in Bronte Close, Forest Gate is believed to have been caused by unsafe disposal of cigarettes. Picture: Google
Drive 24