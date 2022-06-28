News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Revealed: Cause of terraced houses blaze in East Ham

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:17 AM June 28, 2022
70 firefighters battled the blaze, which was under control shortly after 3.30pm

The cause of a blaze in East Ham which damaged a number of terraced houses and left a woman is hospital has been revealed.

Seventy firefighters were called to a house on Caledon Road on Saturday afternoon, June 25, where a fire broke out in the rear garden and spread to neighbouring homes.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) says eight people left the building before crews arrived and a woman was treated at the scene then taken to hospital.

The fire has affected a number of gardens and the back of some of the adjoining properties

Part of the ground and first floors of a number of houses were damaged and rear fencing and sheds at the properties were destroyed.

The blaze is believed to have been accidental and caused by a bonfire in a rear garden spreading out of control, LFB says.

Crews were called at 1.30pm and the fire was under control just over two hours later.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Newham News

