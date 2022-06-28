70 firefighters battled the blaze, which was under control shortly after 3.30pm - Credit: London Fire Brigade

The cause of a blaze in East Ham which damaged a number of terraced houses and left a woman is hospital has been revealed.

Seventy firefighters were called to a house on Caledon Road on Saturday afternoon, June 25, where a fire broke out in the rear garden and spread to neighbouring homes.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) says eight people left the building before crews arrived and a woman was treated at the scene then taken to hospital.

The fire has affected a number of gardens and the back of some of the adjoining properties - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Part of the ground and first floors of a number of houses were damaged and rear fencing and sheds at the properties were destroyed.

The blaze is believed to have been accidental and caused by a bonfire in a rear garden spreading out of control, LFB says.

Crews were called at 1.30pm and the fire was under control just over two hours later.