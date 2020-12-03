Leyton Orient boss insisting squad must remain focused

Published: 12:00 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 11:07 AM December 9, 2020

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient celebrates his third goal to complete his hat-trick during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton says he is now focused on building on recent fortunes after his side climbed into the League Two play-off places ahead of their Scunthorpe United clash.

Ousseynou Cisse of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The O’s make the trip to Glanford Park as they look to make it four consecutive wins in the league following victories over Port Vale, Bradford City and Harrogate Town last week.

Embleton’s men currently sit sixth, but the boss is keen to keep his squad grounded heading into another vital fixture.

“It’s a fantastic feeling. I think it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to say that about a Leyton Orient team in League Two, so I’m delighted but my message to the boys is that I’m really pleased for you because it gives you recognition,” said Embleton.

“It doesn’t make or break anything at the moment. It’s about being there, staying there or getting there at the end of the season.

“I’m happy, but focused on making sure we don’t sit back and accept it.”

Orient will be hoping they will not be without defensive midfielder Ouss Cisse who went off injured in their 3-2 win over Port Vale on Saturday, which came thanks to goals from Danny Johnson, Conor Wilkinson and James Brophy.

“I didn’t really see what happened, but he kept bending his knee, and I just thought it was the right time to get Wrighty (Josh Wright) on there and he looked composed when he came on and did well,” said Embleton.

“I’m hoping it’s just a knock. I tend to not check them too much, as I try to give them a 24-hour period before making assumptions.”

The Brisbane Road club will then welcome League One side Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening for an EFL Trophy knockout tie where they can have 1,000 fans back in the ground after being named in tier two in accordance to the latest Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

“It’s great news for those 1,000, but even for those that maybe haven’t got tickets just yet, it’s a carrot for those to start looking forward and hoping they will be the ones that can start coming back into the ground and into the games.

“It’s great news for everyone – great for the club and great for people. I said in the week about people’s mental health, it’s important socially and to have something to look forward to.”