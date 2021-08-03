News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Opinion

Letter on self-isolation v lateral testing

Logo Icon

Reader letter

Published: 5:45 PM August 3, 2021   
A young women taking a lateral flow test

A young women taking a lateral flow test - Credit: PA Images

Daily tests can help businesses

Richard Burge, chief executive, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, writes:

Despite exemptions for a limited amount of businesses and staff, many businesses face a continuation of staff requirement to self-isolate for more weeks to come. The situation may well worsen if the case rate grows as predicted.

Government must immediately put in place a system where those who receive a notification about the need to self-isolate instead undertake lateral flow tests every day for 10 days, and apply at an appropriate point for a PCR test to confirm continual negative tests. This should be mandatory and apply to employers and employees in all businesses sectors, including the self-employed and sole traders. 

A University of Oxford study found that daily testing of secondary school students who were in contact with someone with Covid-19 was just as effective in controlling school transmission as the current 10-day contact isolation policy.

You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

chicken

Business

Fried chicken outlet to open at Westfield in Stratford

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
NCS student Ayesha Karim, 18, has been offered a place at Princeton University.

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre

Engineering student wins place at Princeton University

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
flooding

Flooding

More than 20 places in Newham hit by flooding, council says

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Vladimir Coufal models the new West Ham third kit

West Ham United

West Ham United reveal 2021/22 Umbro Third Kit

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon