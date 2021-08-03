Letter on self-isolation v lateral testing

Opinion

Published: 5:45 PM August 3, 2021

Daily tests can help businesses

Richard Burge, chief executive, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, writes:

Despite exemptions for a limited amount of businesses and staff, many businesses face a continuation of staff requirement to self-isolate for more weeks to come. The situation may well worsen if the case rate grows as predicted.

Government must immediately put in place a system where those who receive a notification about the need to self-isolate instead undertake lateral flow tests every day for 10 days, and apply at an appropriate point for a PCR test to confirm continual negative tests. This should be mandatory and apply to employers and employees in all businesses sectors, including the self-employed and sole traders.

A University of Oxford study found that daily testing of secondary school students who were in contact with someone with Covid-19 was just as effective in controlling school transmission as the current 10-day contact isolation policy.

