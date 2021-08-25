Opinion
Letter on litter in parks
Reader letter
- Credit: Ken Mears
Green spaces need maintenance
Carol Austin, Beckton, writes:
I purchased a litter picker and took it to the park.
Under a tree I found a syringe and needle, there were also many glass beer bottles just left there.
I walk my dogs there every day and had to pay £40 to get a glass seed removed from my dog’s paw.
You may also want to watch:
This park is so important to the people who live here and don’t have a garden.
I would like to share one of the poems I have written during lockdown.
Most Read
- 1 Otas Sarkus: Tributes to man with 'heart of a lion' who was 'loving towards everyone'
- 2 Otas Sarkus: Upton Park double shooting victim dies
- 3 Man arrested before woman dies in fall is released under investigation
- 4 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
- 5 Steward who stole lanyards, wristbands for Euro 2020 final avoids jail
- 6 Plan the August bank holiday with these events, activities in east London
- 7 The noise and performance was incredible says Hammers boss Moyes
- 8 Appeal to find missing girl, 15, with links to Stratford
- 9 Man in critical condition after Upton Park double shooting
- 10 Jailed: Trio who ran drugs line
I have sent this to Newham Council:
The London Borough of Newham is looking a mess,
Well it’s Newham Council so it’s about money I guess.
Newham Council haven’t cut the grass,
Over the park its tall and vast.
If you haven’t got a garden, where do you go?
Where can the children play?
I really don’t know.
The rubbish is hidden,
Its a danger to your kid,
Glass and dog poo are really well hid.
Come on Newham Council do your thing,
Cut the grass over the park,
So the children can go on the swing.
Its been weeks and weeks and the grass is still growing,
Newham Council do your job,
Get out and do some mowing.
No more excuses like the tractor doesn’t go,
We pay council tax for this service,
So get off your bums and mow.