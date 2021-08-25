Letter on litter in parks

Opinion

Published: 10:00 AM August 25, 2021

Green spaces need maintenance

Carol Austin, Beckton, writes:

I purchased a litter picker and took it to the park.

Under a tree I found a syringe and needle, there were also many glass beer bottles just left there.

I walk my dogs there every day and had to pay £40 to get a glass seed removed from my dog’s paw.

This park is so important to the people who live here and don’t have a garden.

I would like to share one of the poems I have written during lockdown.

