Opinion

Letter on litter in parks

Published: 10:00 AM August 25, 2021   
New Beckton Park

New Beckton Park in spring - Credit: Ken Mears

Green spaces need maintenance

Carol Austin, Beckton, writes:

I purchased a litter picker and took it to the park.

Under a tree I found a syringe and needle, there were also many glass beer bottles just left there.

I walk my dogs there every day and had to pay £40 to get a glass seed removed from my dog’s paw. 

This park is so important to the people who live here and don’t have a garden.

I would like to share one of the poems I have written during lockdown.

New Beckton Park

Looking through the trees in New Beckton Park - Credit: Ken Mears

I have sent this to Newham Council:

The London Borough of Newham is looking a mess,
Well it’s Newham Council so it’s about money I guess.
Newham Council haven’t cut the grass,
Over the park its tall and vast.
If you haven’t got a garden, where do you go?
Where can the children play?
I really don’t know.
The rubbish is hidden,
Its a danger to your kid,
Glass and dog poo are really well hid.
Come on Newham Council do your thing,
Cut the grass over the park,
So the children can go on the swing.
Its been weeks and weeks and the grass is still growing,
Newham Council do your job,
Get out and do some mowing.
No more excuses like the tractor doesn’t go,
We pay council tax for this service,
So get off your bums and mow.

