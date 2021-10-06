Letter on Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Opinion

Published: 8:45 AM October 6, 2021

Advocates of LTNs must be vocal

Ian Sinclair, McGrath Road, Stratford, writes:

There has been some push back to the introduction of low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) in London over the last couple of years.

Of course, it is important to listen to the concerns of community members but it is also essential the debate about LTNs is informed by evidence.

For example, a 2021 study by academics from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Westminster University and Imperial College London found road injuries halved in LTNs installed during the coronavirus pandemic compared to areas without the schemes.

A Low Traffic Neighbourhood in Hoxton - Credit: Gary Manhine

According to a Guardian report about the study, “the greatest reduction in injuries was among pedestrians and people in cars, with a modest effect at most for cyclists”.

Another recent study led by Rachel Aldred, professor of transport at Westminster University, found that contrary to the popular perception, LTNs benefit the most-deprived Londoners, with residents in the most deprived quarter of areas 2.7 times more likely to live in one of the new LTNs than the least deprived quarter of people.

With the reduction in traffic associated with LTNs leading to less air and noise pollution, and safer streets for children and those walking and cycling, those who support LTNs need to be as vocal as the vocal minority who opposes LTNs.