Newham Recorder > News

Primary school in East Ham shows England Euro 2020 final support

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:21 PM July 9, 2021   
Year 4 pupils Alqama Rinos, Riley Mcavoy-Coleman, Shanzay Bhatti, Aaleyah Khan, Miroslava Slavchera and Erika Ahmed

Year 4 pupils Alqama Rinos, Riley Mcavoy-Coleman, Shanzay Bhatti, Aaleyah Khan, Miroslava Slavchera and Erika Ahmed cheering for England. - Credit: Lathom Junior School

Football fever swept through an East Ham primary school as pupils showed their support for England ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Lathom Junior School children dressed in red and white for the occasion and got creative to celebrate England making their first European Championship final. 

Miroslava Slavchera and Erika Ahmed celebrate after singing the Three Lions song.

Year 4 pupils Miroslava Slavchera and Erika Ahmed celebrate after singing the Three Lions song. - Credit: Lathom Junior School

Pupils in years three, four and five stood in formation to replicate the St George flag while year 6 children spelled out the word England to show their support for Gareth Southgate’s men against Italy this Sunday. 

Lathom Junior School celebrate England reaching the Euro 2020 final

Year 3, 4 and 5 pupils replicated the England flag in groups while year 6 pupils spelled out 'England'. - Credit: Lathom Junior School

Children at the school in Lathom Road also sang the national anthem, led by a teacher, and belted out the chorus of hit Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home).

Haanshighaa Kajendiramoorthy, Rukaiya Nabil and Ikram Elmi from Year 4

Haanshighaa Kajendiramoorthy, Rukaiya Nabil and Ikram Elmi from Year 4 celebrate England reaching the Euro 2020 Final. - Credit: Lathom Junior School

Lotham Junior School assistant head Cathryn Sheehan: “They’ve all come in their red and white.

“It’s so unique and they are really excited.”

Lathom Junior School year 4 pupils replicating the English flag.

Lathom Junior School year 4 pupils replicating the English flag. - Credit: Lathom Junior School

Lotham Junior School Euro 2020 final celebrations

The Year 4 Hazel class show their support ahead of the final on Sunday. - Credit: Lathom Junior School

Euro 2020
Education
Newham News

