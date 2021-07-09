Primary school in East Ham shows England Euro 2020 final support
- Credit: Lathom Junior School
Football fever swept through an East Ham primary school as pupils showed their support for England ahead of the Euro 2020 final.
Lathom Junior School children dressed in red and white for the occasion and got creative to celebrate England making their first European Championship final.
Pupils in years three, four and five stood in formation to replicate the St George flag while year 6 children spelled out the word England to show their support for Gareth Southgate’s men against Italy this Sunday.
Children at the school in Lathom Road also sang the national anthem, led by a teacher, and belted out the chorus of hit Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home).
Lotham Junior School assistant head Cathryn Sheehan: “They’ve all come in their red and white.
“It’s so unique and they are really excited.”
