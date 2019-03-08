Search

Advanced search

Last chance to enter Newham business awards

PUBLISHED: 15:34 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 06 September 2019

The Newham Chamber of Commerce business awards 2018 winners celebrate. Picture: Ken Mears

The Newham Chamber of Commerce business awards 2018 winners celebrate. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

It's your last chance to enter the Newham Chamber of Commerce business awards 2019.

There are 13 categories that eligible businesses can enter, with the winner of the final category - business of the year - chosen from the winners of the other categories.

You may also want to watch:

Among the trophies up for grabs are e-business of the year, recognising the use of digital technology, and green business of the year, recognising environmentally-friendly companies, as well as awards acknowledging customer service and staff training.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Old Town Hall, Stratford, Thursday, October 10.

All businesses who are members of Newham Chamber of Commerce are able to enter, as well as those based in Newham or who have completed substantial business in the borough.

For more information visit newhamchamber.com by 5pm on Friday, September 13.

Most Read

Murder hunt launched in Stratford after teenager is stabbed in street fight

Byford Close where teenage boy died after being stabbed in a street fight. Picture: Google

Campaigners begin occupation of ExCeL entrance ahead of Canning Town arms fair

There was a heavy police presence at the protests in the run-up to DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton

Byford Close fatal stabbing: Knife crime epidemic spreads into quiet cul de sac where ‘nothing suspicious ever happens’

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

Most Read

Murder hunt launched in Stratford after teenager is stabbed in street fight

Byford Close where teenage boy died after being stabbed in a street fight. Picture: Google

Campaigners begin occupation of ExCeL entrance ahead of Canning Town arms fair

There was a heavy police presence at the protests in the run-up to DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton

Byford Close fatal stabbing: Knife crime epidemic spreads into quiet cul de sac where ‘nothing suspicious ever happens’

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Cycling: Archibald and Barker set for Six Day London

Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald (left), with Eleanor Dickinson and Laura Kenny after winning the women's team pursuit final at the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup at Lee Valley VeloPark (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Basketball: Lockhart back with London Lions

Andre Lockhart attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

Cricket: Essex set for annnual benefit match at Upminster

Jamie Porter in batting action for Essex during the 2018 benefit match against Upminster at Upminster Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Beagles sprint stars striking gold again as they lead the way in UK under-17 rankings

Aleeya Sibbons of the Beagles

West Ham Women set for tricky opening day clash with champions Arsenal

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists