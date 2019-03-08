Last chance to enter Newham business awards

The Newham Chamber of Commerce business awards 2018 winners celebrate. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

It's your last chance to enter the Newham Chamber of Commerce business awards 2019.

There are 13 categories that eligible businesses can enter, with the winner of the final category - business of the year - chosen from the winners of the other categories.

Among the trophies up for grabs are e-business of the year, recognising the use of digital technology, and green business of the year, recognising environmentally-friendly companies, as well as awards acknowledging customer service and staff training.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Old Town Hall, Stratford, Thursday, October 10.

All businesses who are members of Newham Chamber of Commerce are able to enter, as well as those based in Newham or who have completed substantial business in the borough.

For more information visit newhamchamber.com by 5pm on Friday, September 13.