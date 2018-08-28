Last chance to nominate inspirational people for Newham Community Heroes awards

The proposed MSG Sphere will be located next to Stratford station. Picture: MSG MSG

It’s your last chance to nominate someone who makes a difference for the Newham Community Heroes awards.

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), which intends to open a new entertainment venue in Stratford, has teamed up with the Newham Recorder to recognise those who work to make the area a better place.

The winners in five categories - community impact, fundraiser of the year, outstanding bravery, contribution to local music or sport and lifetime achivement - will be selected by a panel of judges including representatives from both MSG and the Recorder. They will each win a pair of tickets to see the New York Knicks play the Washington Wizards at the O2 Arena on January 17, as well as have their inspirational stories featured in the paper.

Nominations close on January 14. Visit london.msg.com/communityheroes