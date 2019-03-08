Search

Advanced search

Budding East Ham fashion designer prepares for London Fashion Week catwalk

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 September 2019

Laiba Hamza, 21, said: “FAD gave me more confidence to say what I feel.

Laiba Hamza, 21, said: "FAD gave me more confidence to say what I feel." Picture: Bernard Bannor

Archant

A budding fashion designer has been putting the finishing touches to her work after being chosen to showcase her talents at London Fashion Week.

In total 20 budding fashion designers aged 15 to19 will be the youngest to showcase their work on the catwalk at London Fashion Week on Friday, September 13. Picture: Bernard BannorIn total 20 budding fashion designers aged 15 to19 will be the youngest to showcase their work on the catwalk at London Fashion Week on Friday, September 13. Picture: Bernard Bannor

Laiba Hamza, of Burges Road, East Ham, is one of 20 young designers due to see their designs modelled on the catwalk.

The opportunity comes thanks to the fashion futures programme run by Fashion Awareness Direct (FAD) which helps young people break into the elite fashion industry.

You may also want to watch:

Laiba said: "FAD has given me more confidence to say what I feel."

Laiba Hamza, 21, said: “FAD gave me more confidence to say what I feel.Laiba Hamza, 21, said: “FAD gave me more confidence to say what I feel." Picture: Bernard Bannor

The 21-year-old is one of 20 creatives from diverse backgrounds to have been shortlisted out of more than 70 teenagers.

The work explores issues of sustainability and people's relationships with the natural world with the teenage designers' ideas including zero-waste, re-using waste, biodegradable materials, upcycling and the exploration of natural forms.

With the support of sponsors NatWest and the retailer, ASOS, the finalists have been working to perfect their designs using industrial machinery and professional production techniques ahead of Friday's show.

Most Read

Payout for ex-council managers after judge finds ‘improper influence’ led to dismissal

The Bridge Road depot where RMS is based. Dozens of employees were investigated in 2017-18 and several senior staff resigned. Picture: Polly Hancock

Plaistow stabbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Shocking report reveals staff ‘slapped, shouted aggressively at’ vulnerable children at Plaistow respite centre

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms appeals for chance to fight next general election

Stephen Timms is appealing to constituency party members to reselect him as the Labour's candidate for East Ham at the next general election. Picture: Ken Mears

Upton Park man threatened to ‘cut up’ wife while brandishing knife at their Barking home

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Payout for ex-council managers after judge finds ‘improper influence’ led to dismissal

The Bridge Road depot where RMS is based. Dozens of employees were investigated in 2017-18 and several senior staff resigned. Picture: Polly Hancock

Plaistow stabbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Shocking report reveals staff ‘slapped, shouted aggressively at’ vulnerable children at Plaistow respite centre

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms appeals for chance to fight next general election

Stephen Timms is appealing to constituency party members to reselect him as the Labour's candidate for East Ham at the next general election. Picture: Ken Mears

Upton Park man threatened to ‘cut up’ wife while brandishing knife at their Barking home

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Lions sign centre Weaver

Trent Weaver in action last season (Pic: London Lions)

Farah wins Great North Run again as young Beagles show potential in inter-counties

Sir Mo Farah wins the Men's Elite Race during the 2019 Simplyhealth Great North Run in Newcastle.

Fancy being tackled by a rugby union legend?

Rugby World Cup 2003 Winner Jason Robinson

Budding East Ham fashion designer prepares for London Fashion Week catwalk

Laiba Hamza, 21, said: “FAD gave me more confidence to say what I feel.

‘Kind’ autistic boy to climb The O2 in bid to raise £1k for cancer charity supporting his teacher’s grandson

Kit Walker-Oliver is appealing for sponsors ahead of his climb to the top of The O2 in October. Picture: Amanda Walker-Oliver
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists