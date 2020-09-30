Search

Stratford sixth form celebrates milestone in university success

PUBLISHED: 17:26 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 30 September 2020

The London Academy of Excellence in Stratford. Picture: Paul Bennett

The London Academy of Excellence in Stratford. Picture: Paul Bennett

A Stratford sixth form is celebrating after sending 1,000 pupils to top Russell Group universities in just seven years.

The London Academy of Excellence opened in 2012, with its first cohort graduating in the summer of 2014.

With the latest group of pupils taking up their places at universities across the country throughout September, the sixth form has been able to confirm the milestone figure.

Deputy headteacher Claudia Harrison said “There isn’t a secret formula for this success!

“Students come to LAE with good GCSE results, having been well-taught in excellent Newham secondary schools.

“Our curriculum is designed to prepare students to access places on high demand courses at top universities.”

There are 24 Russell Group universities in the UK, which are considered among the country’s best for their research-intensive courses.

