East Ham Central welcomes new Labour councillor

Published: 12:46 PM May 10, 2021

Newly-elected councillor for East Ham Central, Farah Nazeer, pictured with agent Alan Griffiths. Cllr Nazeer was victorious after securing 2,297 votes - 53 per cent of those cast. - Credit: Cash Boyle

Farah Nazeer has been elected as a councillor for East Ham Central.

The Labour candidate secured victory in last week's by-election by securing 2,297 votes - 53 per cent of those cast.

Her nearest challenger was Conservative candidate Zakir Hossain, who secured 1,288 votes.

Remaining candidates Danny Keeling (Green), Ed Comaromi, (Liberal Democrat), Paul Jobson (Christian Peoples Alliance) and Lois Austin (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - TUSC), secured 283, 239, 115 and 91 votes respectively.

Speaking after the count on Saturday (May 8), Ms Nazeer described herself as "delighted and honoured" by the opportunity to represent East Ham Central.

"Thank you to everyone who voted, my agent and all my Labour colleagues who worked tirelessly during the election campaign, alongside the diligent tellers at today’s by-election count at the ExCel centre.

"I can’t wait to get started, working with my fellow Labour ward councillors and the council to progress with improvements in our neighbourhood so that we tackle fly-tipping, make our streets safe and expand opportunities for our community."

Ms Nazeer was put up as the candidate in this by-election after the previous incumbent, Julianne Marriott, stood down for work reasons.

The former - previously a councillor between 2010-2018 - is considered a huge asset by mayor Rokhsana Fiaz.

"It’s a great result for Labour in Newham, and for the residents of East Ham Central who have a local ward councillor who will be a passionate advocate on their behalf at the council."

Ms Nazeer also holds a major role in a national organisation which aims to end domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

This type of experience will be much welcomed at the council, said the mayor.

"I look forward to working with Farah as we continue delivering for the people of Newham on a transformative and radical Labour agenda that places the health, wellbeing and happiness of our residents as we invest in more council homes, our young people, as well as dealing with the economic impact of Covid-19 and tackling inequality.”

Newham also voted to keep its directly-elected mayor model, with 45,960 - 56pc - choosing this option over the alternative committee model, which secured 36,424 votes.