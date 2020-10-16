Jailed: Armed robber who targeted businesses in Forest Gate and Stratford

Ky Ellis of no fied address was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to armed robberies, theft and shoplifting offences. Picture: MPS Archant

A “dangerous” man has been jailed for 10 years after pleading guilty to a string of armed robberies.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ky Ellis targeted a bookmakers and perfume shop in Stratford as well as a pub in Forest Lane, Forest Gate, where he stole cash.

The 42-year-old armed himself with either a firearm or knife, threatening staff before making off with money. No one was injured during his robberies.

You may also want to watch:

Det Cons Stefen Rule said: “Ellis is an extremely dangerous offender who has a long history of criminality and committing armed robberies.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during his spree, but the number of people affected by his actions can only be guessed at.

“Our colleagues in Essex Police worked tirelessly with us to ensure this dangerous man was caught and he will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars.”

Ellis, of no fixed abode, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, October 15 where he was sentenced for 13 offences.

He held up a bookmakers and petrol station in Brentwood in December 2018, a commercial premises in Canvey Island in February 2019 besides committing seven shoplifting offences across Essex.