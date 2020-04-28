There With You: Royal Docks Academy staff member knits bears for Nightingale Hospital nurses

Some of the bears Stephanie Bigg has knitted for Nightingale Hospital nurses to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Kelly Clark Archant

Knitted bears will put smiles on the faces of nurses at Nightingale Hospital thanks to the efforts of a nearby school staff member.

NHS worker bears are complete with protective face mask, scrubs and badge. Pictture: Kelly Clark NHS worker bears are complete with protective face mask, scrubs and badge. Pictture: Kelly Clark

Royal Docks Academy student welfare assistant Stephanie Bigg is using her hobby of knitting to thank NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

She has previously made bears to donate to a children’s home and to raise money for charities and her school.

With Nightingale Hospital having opened opposite the school, Mrs Bigg decided to knit more to donate to the staff.

Mrs Bigg, who learnt to knit when she was nine, said: “I thought it would be lovely to give bears and nurse buddies to nurses at our local hospital.

“My husband is a bus driver and is on the Nightingale Hospital run, so will give them out on his bus.

“I will keep making the bears for as long as this pandemic continues. After that, I will continue to make them for charities.”