Firefighters rescue trapped kitten in Forest Gate

PUBLISHED: 11:32 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 10 June 2020

Firefighters work to free the kitten trapped in a car engine bay Woodgrange Road in Forest Gate. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters work to free the kitten trapped in a car engine bay Woodgrange Road in Forest Gate. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters were called in to rescue a curious kitten trapped in a car engine bay in Forest Gate.

The kitten, which had just joined its new family, was safely returned to its owners. Picture: London Fire BrigadeThe kitten, which had just joined its new family, was safely returned to its owners. Picture: London Fire Brigade

The kitten, which had just joined its new family, went exploring when it found itself stuck on top of the rear exhaust of the vehicle on Woodgrange Road.

London Fire Brigade was called around 8.30pm yesterday (June 9) and crews worked quickly to return the kitten safely to its owner.

Firefighter Graham Preston, who was at the scene, said: “We quickly managed to lift the car and manually removed some of the underneath of the vehicle to get to the kitten without giving it a fright.

“The kitten didn’t seem very pleased when I managed to get hold of it, but their owner was relieved that it was returned safely.

“It had just joined the family and didn’t have a name yet.

“We always encourage people to call the RSPCA in the first instance if they see an animal stuck or in distress.

“Firefighters love animals too and we are always happy to assist if our specialist equipment is required, as in this case.”

One fire engine from the Stratford station and a fire rescue unit from East Ham station were on scene.

