'Kind' autistic boy to climb The O2 in bid to raise £1k for cancer charity supporting his teacher's grandson

Kit Walker-Oliver is appealing for sponsors ahead of his climb to the top of The O2 in October.

A boy with autism is preparing to climb the O2 in a bid to raise £1,000 for a cancer charity supporting his teacher's 14-month-old grandson.

Kit is a keen animal lover. Pictured here with the family's chocolate labrador, Coco. Picture: Amanda Walker-Oliver Kit is a keen animal lover. Pictured here with the family's chocolate labrador, Coco. Picture: Amanda Walker-Oliver

Kit Walker-Oliver. of Eastbourne Road, West Ham, is appealing for sponsors ahead of the guided climb to the top of the iconic Greenwich venue on October 29.

The 10-year-old - with a "dry sense of humour" according to mum, Amanda - said: "I am climbing the O2 with my parents, if they don't chicken out. Please sponsor me to help children in need."

Kit studies part-time at St Mary's School and College in Bexhill where his teacher, Amanda Brown, supported him last year.

Amanda said: "Kit is bright, but has a lot of anxiety which has an impact on him. Mrs Brown went above and beyond to support us and all the time she was helping us her grandson was really poorly.

"Kit is very kind and loving. He wants to do things for others."

After animal-lover Kit found out about the support the charity Children With Cancer Fund (Polegate) was providing Mrs Brown's family, he was stirred to action.

Inspired to do something for a teacher who had done so much for him, he came up with the idea of taking on the O2 climb.

But in spite of his dyspraxia, hyper-mobility and anxiety, he is ready to storm the 52 metres to the top, watching others do it on YouTube videos to prepare.

He is looking forward to seeing the views from the top, but is also motivated by his mum and dad, Nick, 44.

"He's desperate to show us up," Amanda, 46, admitted.

Kit, who loves being outdoors, raised £170 in two days towards his target after setting up his GoFundMe sponsorship page.

"He checks it every day. It's given him something to work towards. We can't wait," Amanda said.

And a proud Mrs Brown, on hearing what her pupil has planned, said: "Kit has brought a tear to my eye. He is truly amazing.

"We are right behind him. It's fantastic."

Writing to potential sponsors on his GoFundMe page, Kit said: "It would be the best thing ever if you could make a donation to help me raise awareness for this great charity."

To sponsor Kit visit his GoFundMe page.