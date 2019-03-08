Appeal for Canning Town shipyard colleagues to come forward after grandmother dies of asbestos-linked cancer

Former Canning Town cleric, Kim James, died just weeks after she was diagnosed witha form of terminal cancer linked to exposure to asbestos. Picture: PAUL JAMES Archant

A family has appealed for answers about how a shipyard office worker died just weeks after she was diagnosed with asbestos-related cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Canning Town cleric, Kim James, died aged 61 just weeks after she was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of terminal cancer linked to exposure to asbestos.

Her husband, Paul, said: "Kim was my best friend and soulmate. She was the most loving, caring wife and mum anyone could want.

"We hadn't even started to come to terms with her diagnosis when she died. It still does not seem real how quickly she was taken from us and we remain devastated we didn't get the chance to say goodbye to her properly.

"We still had so many plans for the future.

"All we can hope for now is that we can at least honour her memory by finding out what caused the cancer that took her life."

At the time of Kim's death her daughter Nichola was expecting a child, meaning she never got to meet her grandchild.

You may also want to watch:

The mother of two's family has instructed asbestos-related lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate how she may have been exposed to the hazardous material.

The family is also marking Action Mesothelioma Day today by appealing to former workmates of Kim's at the Green & Silley Weir dry dock to come forward with information about working conditions at the site.

Natalia Rushworth-White of Irwin Mitchell, a legal firm representing the family, said: "Kim's death has come as a huge shock for Paul and the family.

"Our investigations into how she was exposed to asbestos continue, but we believe her exposure could have occurred around the time she worked at Green & Silley."

After Kim left school in 1973 she started working as a clerical assistant at Green & Silley Weir leaving when the dock closed in the mid-1970s.

The family's legal team is investigating whether Kim may have been exposed to asbestos dust released from pipes on board ships that were lagged with the material.

Natalia urged people who worked at the dock around the same time as Kim to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Natalia on 0207 421 3900 or email natalia.rushworthwhite@IrwinMitchell.com