Cody Dock firm scoops £30m East Bank contract

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 February 2020

A computer generated image of Sadler's Wells hub at East Bank. Picture: LLDC, Allies & Morrison, Ninety90

A computer generated image of Sadler's Wells hub at East Bank. Picture: LLDC, Allies & Morrison, Ninety90

A Cody Dock firm has scooped a £30million contract at a site touted to become an east London cultural and educational powerhouse.

A computer generated image of the BBC's East Bank outpost. Picture: LLDC, Allies & Morrison, Ninety90A computer generated image of the BBC's East Bank outpost. Picture: LLDC, Allies & Morrison, Ninety90

Kilnbridge Construction Service Ltd based in McDermott House, South Crescent, is due to start work on BBC and Sadler's Wells buildings at the East Bank hub at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Founded in 1992, Kilnbridge began as a building and civil engineering contractor doing work at Canary Wharf. Today, Kilnbridge is a construction and engineering business that works on projects across London.

Its head office has remained in Newham since it was established nearly 30 years ago.

Kilnbridge worked with park guardians, the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), on the London Aquatics centre and the former 2012 Olympic Games broadcast and media centre.

The East Bank site. Picture: MaceThe East Bank site. Picture: Mace

The firm's managing director, Dermot McDermott, said: "It is a pleasure to once again work with LLDC, not only on a major development but one that will benefit our local area for so many years to come."

The work includes structural concrete and steelwork frames, staircases and waterproofing.

The office of London mayor, Sadiq Khan, granted planning permission in June 2019 for the 4.25 hectare Stratford Waterfront site which will see new buildings for Sadler's Wells dance theatre, the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), the BBC and a new campus for the London College of Fashion.

Building work started in July and has seen the installation of Carpenters Land Bridge on Christmas Day - a new pedestrian and cycle bridge connecting East Bank to the International Quarter London. More than 400 workers are currently on the site.

The £1.1billion scheme is receiving £385m from the Mayor of London and £151m funding from the government. Mace is principal contractor for the development.

To date, 14 contracts worth £182m have been awarded with a further 35 amounting to £328m agreed in total for the Stratford Waterfront section.

Rosanna Lawes, LLDC's executive director of development, said: "We are pleased to have made so much progress on site and we are gaining real momentum in delivering this major project for London and the UK.

"East Bank will be a powerhouse of culture, education and innovation with world-class institutions. We want the best that industry has to offer to help maintain the high standards of construction already established on the park."

