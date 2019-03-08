Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Canning Town builder gets £17m contract for new City Airport terminal

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 July 2019

A terminal under construction at King George V Dock. Picture: City Airport.

A terminal under construction at King George V Dock. Picture: City Airport.

City Airport

A Canning Town builder has been awarded a £17million contract for a new terminal at London City Airport.

Kilnbridge's Dermot McDermott and City's Peter Adams. Picture: Andrew Baker.Kilnbridge's Dermot McDermott and City's Peter Adams. Picture: Andrew Baker.

Kilnbridge has been hired to complete the civil works for the terminal as part of a £500m development programme at the airport.

It is thought to be the largest contract the company has won this year. The new building will be 51,000 square metres and take three years to erect.

You may also want to watch:

Canary Wharf and the Olympic Park are both developments that Kilnbridge has previously worked on.

Kilnbridge's Dermot McDermott and City's Peter Adams. Picture: Andrew Baker.Kilnbridge's Dermot McDermott and City's Peter Adams. Picture: Andrew Baker.

Peter Adams is chief development officer for London City Airport.

"Our contract with Kilnbridge, which has an incredible track record for employing locally, recruiting apprentices and utilising a local supply chain, is fundamental to ensure this vital stage of work is done sustainably," he said.

As part of its work in the borough, the airport is helping run the annual Royal Docks Meet the Buyer, where local contractors can meet customers face-to-face on July 25.

More information about the day can be found at www.royaldocksmtb.com.

Most Read

Police reveal images of Canning Town stabbing suspects

The police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town. Picture: MPS.

Boy, 15, stabbed in second knife attack in Canning Town in two days

The boy was stabbed in Ripley Road. Picture: Google

Boy, 15, arrested by detectives investigating Canning Town stabbing

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS

Snooker club fatal shooting victim named by police

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps

Crimestoppers offering up £10,000 reward for information that helps find thugs who kidnapped Newham father from Ilford street

Aron Kato. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Police reveal images of Canning Town stabbing suspects

The police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town. Picture: MPS.

Boy, 15, stabbed in second knife attack in Canning Town in two days

The boy was stabbed in Ripley Road. Picture: Google

Boy, 15, arrested by detectives investigating Canning Town stabbing

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS

Snooker club fatal shooting victim named by police

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps

Crimestoppers offering up £10,000 reward for information that helps find thugs who kidnapped Newham father from Ilford street

Aron Kato. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s find Angol to get past Urchins

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient celebrates his winner at Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Canning Town builder gets £17m contract for new City Airport terminal

A terminal under construction at King George V Dock. Picture: City Airport.

Detectives return to East Ham crime scene in hunt for Newham and Leyton rapist

Do you know this man? The image was captured on a bus in Plaistow shortly before the first attack. Picture: MPS

Rail misery with severe delays on the Overground and Jubilee Line

TfL is reporting severe delays on the Overground and Jubilee Line this morning. Picture: TfL

Brothel run by ‘criminal gang’ closes down after pressure from neighbours and council

Men outside the brothel in Chester Road in early July. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists