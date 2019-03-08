Canning Town builder gets £17m contract for new City Airport terminal

A terminal under construction at King George V Dock. Picture: City Airport. City Airport

A Canning Town builder has been awarded a £17million contract for a new terminal at London City Airport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kilnbridge's Dermot McDermott and City's Peter Adams. Picture: Andrew Baker. Kilnbridge's Dermot McDermott and City's Peter Adams. Picture: Andrew Baker.

Kilnbridge has been hired to complete the civil works for the terminal as part of a £500m development programme at the airport.

It is thought to be the largest contract the company has won this year. The new building will be 51,000 square metres and take three years to erect.

You may also want to watch:

Canary Wharf and the Olympic Park are both developments that Kilnbridge has previously worked on.

Kilnbridge's Dermot McDermott and City's Peter Adams. Picture: Andrew Baker. Kilnbridge's Dermot McDermott and City's Peter Adams. Picture: Andrew Baker.

Peter Adams is chief development officer for London City Airport.

"Our contract with Kilnbridge, which has an incredible track record for employing locally, recruiting apprentices and utilising a local supply chain, is fundamental to ensure this vital stage of work is done sustainably," he said.

As part of its work in the borough, the airport is helping run the annual Royal Docks Meet the Buyer, where local contractors can meet customers face-to-face on July 25.

More information about the day can be found at www.royaldocksmtb.com.