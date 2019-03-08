Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: 'The need has never been greater'

Christmas is just 41 days away, as we launch the 42nd annual Christmas Toy Appeal.

With over 36,000 Newham children currently living in poverty, sadly the need for the Christmas Toy Appeal has never been greater.

Each family is experiencing their own bespoke circumstances, challenges and difficulties each and every day.

So many parents are wishing that Christmas never comes as they try to make an already inadequate income stretch even further to given their children a Christmas present and the traditional seasonal treats that so many of us take for granted each year.

Each year the appeal aims to reach those most in need, providing a Christmas stocking of new gifts for the children to wake up to on Christmas morning, rather than an empty stocking and another day just the same as every other.

If you are able to help, please consider supporting the appeal, helping local children enjoy a real Christmas Day this year.

Your support would be truly appreciated - thank you.