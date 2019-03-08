Search

Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: 'The need has never been greater'

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 November 2019

Toy Appeal co-founder Kevin Jenkins. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Toy Appeal co-founder Kevin Jenkins. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Archant

Christmas is just 41 days away, as we launch the 42nd annual Christmas Toy Appeal.

With over 36,000 Newham children currently living in poverty, sadly the need for the Christmas Toy Appeal has never been greater.

Each family is experiencing their own bespoke circumstances, challenges and difficulties each and every day.

So many parents are wishing that Christmas never comes as they try to make an already inadequate income stretch even further to given their children a Christmas present and the traditional seasonal treats that so many of us take for granted each year.

Each year the appeal aims to reach those most in need, providing a Christmas stocking of new gifts for the children to wake up to on Christmas morning, rather than an empty stocking and another day just the same as every other.

If you are able to help, please consider supporting the appeal, helping local children enjoy a real Christmas Day this year.

Your support would be truly appreciated - thank you.

Guilty: Manor Park security guard who forced teenage shoplifters to perform sex acts on him

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Coca-Cola truck to visit Beckton on nationwide tour

The Coca-Cola truck will be visiting Sainsbury's in Beckton as part of its nationwide Christmas tour. Picture: Coca-Cola

Revealed: How often Newham’s Tube stations were forced to close last year

East Ham station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Traffic-free pilot project transforms ‘hellish’ school run

Children and their parents walked and cycled to Woodgrange Infant before celebrating the scheme's launch in their playground. Picture: Jon King

Campaigning Forest Gate pupils celebrate parents getting paid living wage

St Antony's pupils had campaigned to get London City Airport to pay the living wage. Picture: Caroline Teo

