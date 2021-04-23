News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Public invited to pay respects to charity founder in Canning Town ahead of funeral

Jon King

Published: 4:00 PM April 23, 2021    Updated: 4:13 PM April 23, 2021
Kevin Jenkins, who co-founded Community Links and founded Ambition Aspire Achieve, died on Wednesday

Kevin Jenkins, who co-founded Community Links and founded Ambition Aspire Achieve, died on April 7. - Credit: Courtesy of the Jenkins family

The details of a well-loved Newham charity founder's funeral have been announced.

Kevin Jenkins OBE - who set up Ambition Aspire Achieve - will be laid to rest on Friday, April 30. 

The funeral will be for family only due to Covid-19 restrictions, but the cortege will stop outside the charity's base at the Terence Brown Arc in the Park at Hermit Road Recreation Ground.

It is due to arrive at the site in Bethell Avenue, Canning Town, at 10am.

The family has asked people who wish to pay their respects to Mr Jenkins, who died on April 7, only to do so outside the Arc.

You may also want to watch:

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to a special fund which has been set up in Mr Jenkins' name.

READ MORE: Tributes to 'hero' charity founder

Mourners will wear "something claret and blue" at the funeral in recognition of Mr Jenkins being a life-long West Ham United fan.

His wife, Paula Blake, said if anyone at the Arc wished to do the same, it would "be lovely to see".

To donate, visit kevinjenkinsobe.muchloved.com

