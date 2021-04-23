Public invited to pay respects to charity founder in Canning Town ahead of funeral
The details of a well-loved Newham charity founder's funeral have been announced.
Kevin Jenkins OBE - who set up Ambition Aspire Achieve - will be laid to rest on Friday, April 30.
The funeral will be for family only due to Covid-19 restrictions, but the cortege will stop outside the charity's base at the Terence Brown Arc in the Park at Hermit Road Recreation Ground.
It is due to arrive at the site in Bethell Avenue, Canning Town, at 10am.
The family has asked people who wish to pay their respects to Mr Jenkins, who died on April 7, only to do so outside the Arc.
Instead of flowers, donations can be made to a special fund which has been set up in Mr Jenkins' name.
Mourners will wear "something claret and blue" at the funeral in recognition of Mr Jenkins being a life-long West Ham United fan.
His wife, Paula Blake, said if anyone at the Arc wished to do the same, it would "be lovely to see".
To donate, visit kevinjenkinsobe.muchloved.com