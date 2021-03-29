'A beautiful soul': Homeless woman celebrated one year after murder in Plaistow

Published: 6:39 PM March 29, 2021

Kelly was described as a "gentle" and "unassuming" woman by the judge. - Credit: MPS

The life of a homeless woman who was murdered on the steps of a church has been celebrated a year after her death.

Kelly Stewart was attacked after bedding down for the night at Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow, on March 26, 2020.

In honour of the 41-year-old mum, volunteers put together bags of treats including hand-knitted hearts, chocolates and milkshakes - Kelly's favourite drink.

In total, 18 helpers from homelessness organisation Lola's Homeless then delivered more than 1,000 "Kelly's kindness bags" to people in care homes, hostels and at Newham Hospital.

They received the goodies on Friday, March 26. A service of remembrance was held at Memorial Community Church the next day.

Lola's Homeless founder, Lorraine Tabone, said the aim was to change how the public see Kelly.

"Everyone saw her as a poor, defenceless girl, but we want people to see the Kelly we all saw. She was a beautiful soul.

"She had a great sense of humour. She was theatrical. She was a good dancer. She liked to sing. She was a fantastic mother," Lorraine added.

Balloons with messages from well-wishers and friends were released at the memorial on Saturday, March 27. - Credit: Lola's Homeless

Fifty balloons in Kelly's favourite colour pink were released during the memorial, with Brother Julian from non-profit organisation Helping Hands giving a reading.

A poem written in her memory included the lines: "Although he has taken you from us, and our pain a lifetime will last, your memory will never escape us, but make us glad for the time we did have."

A poem was written in memory of Kelly. - Credit: Lola's Homeless

Lorraine was one of the last people to see Kelly alive and had encouraged her to get off the streets.

Calls have been made for a new Kelly's Law, which would grant authorities powers to move people suffering mental health crises off the streets for their safety.

Kelly discharged herself from Newham Centre for Mental Health six days before her death.

Response teams which are able to quickly get to those in crisis, a dedicated phone line and more secure mental health units providing shelter and support are among measures Lorraine called for.

"Hopefully, change will come," Lorraine said.

Kieran Rifat, 22, of Grange Road, Plaistow, was sentenced to life at the Old Bailey on February 4 after pleading guilty to Kelly's murder.