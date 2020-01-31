Search

Grime artist Kano to perform one-off Newham gig

PUBLISHED: 13:00 31 January 2020

Kano will be performing an intimate gig in Newham. Picture: Wray and Nephew

Kano will be performing an intimate gig in Newham. Picture: Wray and Nephew

Wray and Nephew

Rapper Kano is set to perform an intimate gig at a secret Newham location.

The East Ham grime star will be playing his 2019 album Hoodies All Summer in full.

The show is part of rum manufactuer Wray and Nephew's first Wray Residency of the year - a series of gigs that involve musicians taking over empty retail units or unusual community spaces for one-off, intimate performances.

All the money raised through ticket and bar sales will be donated to a community cause in the area.

Ticket details will be announced on Monday via the @WrayandNephewUK Instagram account.

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Bid to restore historic Forest Gate pub includes plans for 68 room hotel

The plans include a 68 room hotel. Picture: Jon King

All change please! Consultation launches on Newham bus route proposals

The 262 is one of the routes that could be changed under TfL proposals. Picture: Paul Bennett

Firefighters rescue nine people from early morning blaze at Plaistow block of flats

Firefighters rescued nine people after a blaze broke out at a 16-storey block of flats in New City Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Views on MSG Sphere pour in as deal thrashed out over jobs for Newham residents

A computer-generated image of the proposed MSG Sphere in Stratford. Picture: MSG

