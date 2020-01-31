Grime artist Kano to perform one-off Newham gig
PUBLISHED: 13:00 31 January 2020
Rapper Kano is set to perform an intimate gig at a secret Newham location.
The East Ham grime star will be playing his 2019 album Hoodies All Summer in full.
The show is part of rum manufactuer Wray and Nephew's first Wray Residency of the year - a series of gigs that involve musicians taking over empty retail units or unusual community spaces for one-off, intimate performances.
All the money raised through ticket and bar sales will be donated to a community cause in the area.
Ticket details will be announced on Monday via the @WrayandNephewUK Instagram account.