East Ham rapper Kano and homegrown guest stars team up for video series in aid of Newham charities

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 September 2020

East Ham rapper Kano, pictured performing at Newham Leisure Centre in February, is hosting an online video series featuring guest stars to raise funds for charities in the borough. Picture: Amzy

East Ham rapper Kano, pictured performing at Newham Leisure Centre in February, is hosting an online video series featuring guest stars to raise funds for charities in the borough. Picture: Amzy

East Ham rapper and actor Kano is teaming up with some well-known faces to raise funds for Newham charities through an online video series.

The eight-episode Newham Talks series features Kano in conversation with music and entertainment, sport, food and literature personalities who all hail from the borough. Picture: PAThe eight-episode Newham Talks series features Kano in conversation with music and entertainment, sport, food and literature personalities who all hail from the borough. Picture: PA

The eight-episode Newham Talks series, which is filmed remotely, features Kano in conversation with music and entertainment, sport, food and literature personalities who all hail from the borough.

All money raised via an associated GoFundMe campaign will be shared by charities supporting young people, tackling homelessness and helping end food poverty: The Renewal Programme, Caritas Anchor House and Bonny Downs Community Association.

Episodes are being released every Friday and Monday this month on Kano’s YouTube channel and via the GoFundMe page, which has raised more than £7,000 so far. Kano, whose real name is Kane Robinson, said: “Growing up in Newham made me the artist and the man that I am today.

“Newham is one of the most culturally rich but economically one of the poorest boroughs, and as the effects of Covid-19 continue to hit the community hard, we must come together and do what we can to help.

“Through Newham Talks, we aim to raise both awareness and funds to support this brilliant community that has supported so many of us.”

In each episode, guests join Kano for an in-depth discussion about growing up in Newham, their road to success and lessons learned along the way.

Conversations also touch on thought-provoking topics such as how to support next-generation talent, black creative expression, the death of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests, and the pressure of being in the public eye.

Former Olympic, World and Commonwealth champion Christine Ohuruogu joins Kane to talk about growing up in Newham. Picture: PAFormer Olympic, World and Commonwealth champion Christine Ohuruogu joins Kane to talk about growing up in Newham. Picture: PA

Guests include Ghetts and other grime artists, GRM Daily founder Koby ‘Posty’ Hagan, former Olympic, World and Commonwealth 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu, actor Idris Elba, researcher and author Joy White, vegan chef and restaurant owner King Cook, and ex-footballer and former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton.

The charities set to benefit have suffered a combined income loss in excess of £100,000 due to cancelled fundraising events, closure of facilities, and reduced donations. Visit gofundme.com/newhamtalks to donate.

