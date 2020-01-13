Appeal for help tracing 'vulnerable' missing boy with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham

Police are appealing for help to find missing boy, Kamaree Jeffrey. Picture: MPS Archant

The police are appealing for help to find a "vulnerable" missing boy.

(1/2) Officers in #Croydon and #Newham are still appealing for help in finding #missing 15yo boy Kamaree Jeffrey. He was last seen near to Cressey College in Croydon on Friday morning and was wearing his school jumper… pic.twitter.com/gCo4diJRrs — Newham MPS | North East BCU (@MPSNewham) January 13, 2020

Kamaree Jeffrey from Newham was last seen near Cressey College in Croydon on the morning of Friday, January 10.

Newham police tweeted: "Kamaree's family are very concerned for his welfare; he is considered vulnerable." The 15-year old who lives near London City Airport has links to Barking and Hackney.

He was wearing his school jumper when last seen. He is described as 5 feet, three inches tall, of slim build and short, black, Afro-style hair.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or contact the charity Missing People @missingpeople or call them on 116 000.