Trespasser on Jubilee line cleared after causing severe delays

Trains are now running normally after a trespasser on the Jubilee line caused severe delays.

✅ Disruption Cleared - Trespasser on the track



ℹ️ Train services are running again. Please note that some stations and trains may still be busy. Thanks for your patience — Jubilee line (@jubileeline) August 6, 2019

Transport for London tweeted at around 8am that someone had gone onto the track.

Some passengers had to wait for as long as fifteen minutes while the problem was dealt with.

TfL said that, while train services are up and running again, passengers should be aware that some stations and trains may still be busy.