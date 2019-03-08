Trespasser on Jubilee line cleared after causing severe delays
PUBLISHED: 08:44 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 06 August 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Trains are now running normally after a trespasser on the Jubilee line caused severe delays.
You may also want to watch:
Transport for London tweeted at around 8am that someone had gone onto the track.
Some passengers had to wait for as long as fifteen minutes while the problem was dealt with.
TfL said that, while train services are up and running again, passengers should be aware that some stations and trains may still be busy.