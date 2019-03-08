Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Trespasser on Jubilee line cleared after causing severe delays

PUBLISHED: 08:44 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 06 August 2019

Picture: Katie Collins/PA.

Picture: Katie Collins/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

Trains are now running normally after a trespasser on the Jubilee line caused severe delays.

You may also want to watch:

Transport for London tweeted at around 8am that someone had gone onto the track.

Some passengers had to wait for as long as fifteen minutes while the problem was dealt with.

TfL said that, while train services are up and running again, passengers should be aware that some stations and trains may still be busy.

Most Read

Man who died after being detained in Custom House named by police watchdog

Jason Lennon. Picture: IOPC

Recorder letters: MSG Sphere, Newham Hospital, housing and Good Work Standard

The prosposed MSG Sphere has support from business. Picture: MSG

Man charged with dangerous driving after crash in Canning Town

Blaine Fox from Greenwich was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in Barking Road, Canning Town. Picture: @TheIronHammer

‘Racism threatens to turn the beautiful game ugly’: West Ham United urged to do more on hate crime

Unmesh Desai AM

Two treated for knife wounds after Forest Gate stabbing

Romford Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man who died after being detained in Custom House named by police watchdog

Jason Lennon. Picture: IOPC

Recorder letters: MSG Sphere, Newham Hospital, housing and Good Work Standard

The prosposed MSG Sphere has support from business. Picture: MSG

Man charged with dangerous driving after crash in Canning Town

Blaine Fox from Greenwich was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in Barking Road, Canning Town. Picture: @TheIronHammer

‘Racism threatens to turn the beautiful game ugly’: West Ham United urged to do more on hate crime

Unmesh Desai AM

Two treated for knife wounds after Forest Gate stabbing

Romford Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Trespasser on Jubilee line cleared after causing severe delays

Picture: Katie Collins/PA.

Cancellations and delays across c2c after signalling fault

There are delays across the c2c network this morning due to a signalling fault. Picture: c2c

‘Racism threatens to turn the beautiful game ugly’: West Ham United urged to do more on hate crime

Unmesh Desai AM

Cricket: Newham crushed by Barking rivals

Newham's Akhil Talaulikar

Leyton Orient player ratings: Solid base allows O’s to build on shaky start

Leyton Orient players stand for a minute's silence in memory of former manager Justin Edinburgh during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists