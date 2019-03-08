Jordan Douherty murder: 17-year-old from Newham sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police Met Police

The mum of a "bubbly" 15-year-old boy who was stabbed in the heart, says she is "haunted by the reoccurring nightmares" as his murderer was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment today.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Collier Row of 15-year old Jordan Douherty Police at the scene of the stabbing in Collier Row of 15-year old Jordan Douherty

The 17-year-old defendant from Newham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty in December last year of the murder of Jordan Douherty, who was stabbed to death following a foght outside a 16th birthday party at the North Romford Community Centre, in Clockhouse Lane, Collier Row, on June 23, 2018.

The teenager was sentenced at the Old Bailey this afternoon, Wednesday, May 29.

Schoolboy Jordan, from Newham, died of two stab wounds, including a "catastrophic injury" to the heart, after he was chased by a large group of youths outside the community centre.

Police were called to disperse crowds shortly after 9.30pm on June 23 because of overcrowding.

The defendant entered the party unarmed after it became known that young male visitors would be searched by hosts on the way into the building, but returned to a car to pocket the six-inch blade.

A confrontation took place which saw Jordan pursued and chased by a large group of young men, with a smaller group surrounding him, punching, kicking and standing on the victim when he fell to the ground.

An off-duty British Transport Police officer called 999 at 9.36pm after discovering Jordan collapsed.

Judge Anthony Bates sentenced the 17-year-old to 15 years in prison due to the "gravity" of the offence.

During the sentencing, prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC read out statements from Jordan's mum, dad and aunt who all described him as "happy, bubbly" and someone with a "good sense of humour".

Jordan's mum said: "We were a normal happy family, my husband and three sons.

"Our lives revolved around our three sons.

"On June 24, 2018, our lives changed forever.

"I would do anything to change places with Jordan, for the rest of my life I will feel the guilt that I was not there when he needed me most.

"I feel he [the defendant] has ripped my heart out and stamped on it.

"The pain never leaves me, I am haunted by the reoccurring nightmares of the pain Jordan suffered.

"Jordan will never be a groom, never have children and the overwhelming sense of loss is incurable.

"We are heartbroken and will always be so."

His dad said: "I loved my son as any father would, from the day he was born to the day he was taken from us.

"Jordan was my joy, he was my son.

"It is difficult to explain my feelings, I feel numb and a shadow of my former self.

"He had a way of making us smile at any given moment.

"He could brighten up a room with his presence as he liked to make people happy."

Jordan's aunt also told of how the family had been "left traumatised by the tragic and senseless killing by boys who were like him".

She said: "For the rest of our lives, we will have to comprehend the tragic killing of Jordan.

"Our world ended on the day of Jordan's death."

Nicolas Jalo, 18, was sentenced to four years for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Mitigating on his behalf, barrister Annie Johnston spoke of his previously good character and how he felt "genuine remorse" for his actions.

In a letter to the court, read out by Ms Johnston, he said: "I know I should have helped him.

"Everything is still such a shock and I have thought about that night every day since - I have to live with this for the rest of my life.

"Seeing her [Jordan's mum] at court made me so upset, she shouldn't have to grieve for her son like that."

As well as Jalo, a 16-year-old defendant, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, was given three years for conspiracy to commit GBH.

William Nayya-Welly, 21, of Shepherds Close, Romford, pleaded guilty before the trial last year, for perverting the course of justice after trying to hide the knife used to kill Jordan under the wheel of a car at the community centre.

He was sentenced to 12 months' detainment at a youth detention centre.