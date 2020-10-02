Stratford minister to run across Newham for London Marathon 2020

A Salvation Army minister is running around Newham for this year’s London Marathon.

Jonathan Raggett is to set off from West Ham Park in Forest Gate on Sunday, October 4 to run a 26.2 mile-long course which takes in neighbourhoods where the organisation helped people during the coronavirus.

Father of two Jonathan said: “The weather may play a part in how much of an enjoyable experience it will be, but I’m looking forward to it.

“Running remotely is different, but still exciting.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the race which was meant to take place on April 26 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Runners who had a place outside the elite field are taking place virtually over the course of 24 hours on Sunday when showers are forecast across London.

Jonathan and his wife Lee are Salvation Army ministers in Newham. Together they helped more than 180 families, delivering 1,190 food parcels, during the pandemic from Salvation Army centres in East Ham and Stratford.

The money raised by the 45-year-old will go towards continuing to support vulnerable members of the community. Jonathan is more than 70 per cent towards reaching his goal to raise £2,500.

Setting off from West Ham Park at 8am, Jonathan is due to run to Stratford Park up to Romford Road towards Forest Gate then along Wanstead Flats to Manor Park.

The route then takes in the Salvation Army’s centre in Wakefield Street down to East Ham town hall, past East Ham fire station and under the A13 to Beckton.

From there Jonathan’s route goes past London City Airport, past the ExCeL to Canning Town then round Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, back through Stratford to West Ham Park.

Once there, he plans to complete the miles with laps of the park along with fellow members of Olympic champion Tessa Sanderson’s family running group.

The aim is to complete the run in about three hours 45 minutes.

His second marathon, Jonathan first ran in 2013, but was especially keen to take part in the 40th event.

“I watched the first one on TV as a child and really wanted to do it. It’s super to be able to take part in the 40th year,” he said.

To donate visit Jonathan’s sponsorship page.