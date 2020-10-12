Search

Autumn programme of events for Royal Docks cultural festival announced

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 October 2020

I Love BV Summer Fun Day at Brittania Village Green last August, as part of the Join the Docks festival. Picture: Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright

A programme of free online and live activities is taking place this autumn for the Royal Docks cultural festival Join the Docks.

Light installation Scream the House Down by Marcus Lyall, who features on the Join the Docks festival programme this autumn. Picture: Marcus LyallLight installation Scream the House Down by Marcus Lyall, who features on the Join the Docks festival programme this autumn. Picture: Marcus Lyall

Organisers say creative innovation underpins this year’s programme, which celebrates and champions the Royal Docks, as well as showcasing and supporting the rich and diverse talent in the area.

It features 20 original works, including live and digital theatre, light installations, photography exhibitions, film and performances through to music and dance workshops, community archiving, and heritage  projects.

The line-up includes interactive installation Presence by artist Marcus Lyall, who often uses animated light, images and lasers to transform under-used spaces.

University College London will present ARGH! Mateys, which will use digital portholes to take the public on an augmented reality-led journey of discovery around the Royal Docks.

The Shop of Tolerance at Join the Docks last year. Picture: Tian Khee SiongThe Shop of Tolerance at Join the Docks last year. Picture: Tian Khee Siong

Unfamiliar to Us, an autobiographical experimental film about queer families, based on stage performance Unfamiliar, also features.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “I am looking forward to celebrating the incredible diversity and talent of Newham’s cultural community this autumn – with a brilliant line-up of creative projects as part of this year’s Join the Docks programme.”

Join the Docks launched last year with a summer programme of around 150 events from more than 25 creative and community partners across three months.

The Shop of Tolerance at Join the Docks last year. Picture: Tian Khee Siong

The programme is different this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many events held online, and live activities being undertaken with public safety the priority.

London’s deputy mayor for culture and creative industries, Justine Simons, said: “This creative and varied programme of works will provide a boost to local creativity at this difficult time and celebrate the rich diversity of Newham and the Royal Docks.”

The Royal Docks Team says the festival received three times as many applications as last year, with 123 organisations and individuals wanting to bring their ideas to life.

All events and activities will adhere to the government’s latest Covid-19 guidelines.

Visit royaldocks.london/jointhedocks for the full autumn programme.

