Image released of man wanted on suspicion of robbery in Forest Gate

Jimmy Songa is wanted on suspicion of a robbery on May 28, 2019 in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS Archant

The police have released the image of a man wanted on suspicion of robbery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers want to trace Jimmy Songa following a robbery on May 28 last year in Forest Gate.

The 21-year old's picture appears on the side of two vans along with 12 others wanted in connection with mainly violent offences across the capital which are being driven around London over two days.

You may also want to watch:

Det Ch Supt Lee Hill said: "Some of these people are wanted in connection with some shocking acts of violence and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

"I know there will be people who have information on where they are and with your help, it will only be a matter of time before they are located and dealt with."

Met officers are also conducting a number of activities throughout the week to crack down on violence, including patrols and executing a number of warrants.

Anyone with information should dial 999. To share information anonymously visit crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.