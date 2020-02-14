Search

Image released of man wanted on suspicion of robbery in Forest Gate

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 February 2020

Jimmy Songa is wanted on suspicion of a robbery on May 28, 2019 in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS

Jimmy Songa is wanted on suspicion of a robbery on May 28, 2019 in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS

Archant

The police have released the image of a man wanted on suspicion of robbery.

Officers want to trace Jimmy Songa following a robbery on May 28 last year in Forest Gate.

The 21-year old's picture appears on the side of two vans along with 12 others wanted in connection with mainly violent offences across the capital which are being driven around London over two days.

Det Ch Supt Lee Hill said: "Some of these people are wanted in connection with some shocking acts of violence and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

"I know there will be people who have information on where they are and with your help, it will only be a matter of time before they are located and dealt with."

Met officers are also conducting a number of activities throughout the week to crack down on violence, including patrols and executing a number of warrants.

Anyone with information should dial 999. To share information anonymously visit crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Troubled Stratford pub keeps its licence but must now scan customers’ IDs

The Queen's Head, West Ham Lane, has retained its licence. Picture: LDRS

Beckton kidnap gang jailed for more than 76 years

Josh Smith and Daniel

Jailed: Man who went on the run after murdering wife and daughters in East Ham

Mohamed Abdul Shakur. Picture: MPS

Plaistow school celebrating as five pupils secure scholarships worth combined £240k

The Cumberland School pupils Pijus Dragunas, Swatiya Montaha, Alexia Kieya, Maleehah Khan and Waez Amin have all won scholarships to top fee-paying schools. Picture: Tom Barnes

Teachers at Forest Gate and East Ham schools strike over academisation plans

Teachers at St Bon's form a picket line outside the school's Boleyn Road entrance on Thursday (February 13). Picture: Jon King

