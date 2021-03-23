Special school in Stratford fundraising for UK food poverty campaign

Published: 11:51 PM March 23, 2021

Staff and pupils at JFK Special School in Stratford have been getting active to raise funds for charity. - Credit: JFK Special School

A school for children with special educational needs and disabilities is raising funds to tackle food poverty.

Staff and pupils at JFK Special School, based in Stratford, have committed to moving 750km from March 13 - 26 to raise funds for The Trussell Trust’s Stop UK Hunger campaign.

Participants have been walking, running, wheeling, dancing or jumping their way towards the target, aiming to raise at least £750.

Acting headteacher Jim Robinson said: “We have had groups completing daily circuits around the playground, both on foot and in wheelchairs; class dance routines; relay races and individual challenges, despite many of our students facing challenges with their mobility.

“Our staff have been running their commutes, organising bike rides in the nearby Olympic Park and more."

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jfk-letsgetmoving for more information and to donate.