News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Special school in Stratford fundraising for UK food poverty campaign

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:51 PM March 23, 2021   
Staff and pupils at JFK Special School in Stratford

Staff and pupils at JFK Special School in Stratford have been getting active to raise funds for charity. - Credit: JFK Special School

A school for children with special educational needs and disabilities is raising funds to tackle food poverty.

Staff and pupils at JFK Special School, based in Stratford, have committed to moving 750km from March 13 - 26 to raise funds for The Trussell Trust’s Stop UK Hunger campaign.

Participants have been walking, running, wheeling, dancing or jumping their way towards the target, aiming to raise at least £750. 

Acting headteacher Jim Robinson said: “We have had groups completing daily circuits around the playground, both on foot and in wheelchairs; class dance routines; relay races and individual challenges, despite many of our students facing challenges with their mobility.

“Our staff have been running their commutes, organising bike rides in the nearby Olympic Park and more."

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jfk-letsgetmoving for more information and to donate.

You may also want to watch:

Charity
Education
Newham News
Stratford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate speak with staff at Newham Ambulance Station.

London Ambulance Service

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Newham paramedics in East Ham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Central line train at Liverpool Street station

Crime

Woman who suffered sexual assault calls for CCTV on Central line trains

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Newham Trackside Wall

Nostalgia

'Europe's longest artwork' arrives at Custom House railway line

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
upton centre

Housing

Council under pressure after Upton Centre homes approval

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus