Royal Docks public art set to be unveiled

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 August 2019

Artist Jessie Brennan with a community group. Ms Brennan has been commissioned to develop four new, temporary public artworks exploring the nature of life and work in the Royal Docks. Picture: Alastair Fyfe. Image courtesy of the artist and Up Projects.

Artist Jessie Brennan with a community group. Ms Brennan has been commissioned to develop four new, temporary public artworks exploring the nature of life and work in the Royal Docks. Picture: Alastair Fyfe. Image courtesy of the artist and Up Projects.

Alastair Fyfe

New public art at the Royal Docks is set to be unveiled.

The temporary works by London-based artist Jessie Brennan will aim to explore the nature of life and work in the area.

Set to launch on September 5, art will be unveiled at four location across the area, including the Victoria Dock Road tunnel and Custom House DLR station.

Ms Brennan has been working in Royal Docks since October 2018 and spoke to the communities there to help with the art and understand the historic and economic factors that have impacted the area.

The programme was started by a partnership between the Royal Docks Team (a project of the Mayor of London and Newham Council) and Up Projects, a group dedicated to commissioning public art.

It comes as the area experiences significant regeneration, with the Royal docks being designated the capital's only 'enterprise zone'.

In June 2018, a £314million programme was approved by City Hall, Newham Council and London's Local Economic Action Partnership to support the redevelopment of the Royal Docks.

