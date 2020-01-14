Search

Advanced search

Second man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Royal Docks is brother of first

PUBLISHED: 08:00 14 January 2020

Pedestrian seriously injured crossing Mile End Road at 3.15am on New Year's Day. Picture: Met Police

Pedestrian seriously injured crossing Mile End Road at 3.15am on New Year's Day. Picture: Met Police

MPS

The second man to be charged with murder following a fatal stabbing is the brother of the first.

Leshawn Williams died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: GoogleLeshawn Williams died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

Jerome Hyde, of Gatcombe Road, Royal Docks, was arrested at a south London police station on Monday, January 13 and then charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

The 38-year old, who is also known as Thomas, is due to appear in court today (January 14).

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, on December 21 where Leshawn Williams was pronounced dead just after 2am.

Jerome is the second man charged in connection with the fatal stabbing.

His brother, Michael Hyde, of Mistletoe Court, Old Town, Swindon, was charged with murder on January 9.

The 28-year old appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court on January 10 and at the Old Bailey on January 13.

Most Read

Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Teenager, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Forest Gate

A 17-year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Forest Gate. Picture: Khalid Malik

Crayford woman and lover guilty of murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Teenager, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Forest Gate

A 17-year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Forest Gate. Picture: Khalid Malik

Crayford woman and lover guilty of murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

BBL: London Lions 104 London City Royals 89

London Lions Brandon Peel in action against London City Royals (pic Graham Hodges)

Second man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Royal Docks is brother of first

Pedestrian seriously injured crossing Mile End Road at 3.15am on New Year's Day. Picture: Met Police

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Coulson says a draw is the least Leyton Orient deserved

Orient captain Josh Coulson with keeper James McKeown (pic Simon O'Connor)

Clapton CFC pegged back for a draw with PFC Victoria

Clapton CFC in action against PFC Victoria (Pic: Max Reeves)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists