Second man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Royal Docks is brother of first

The second man to be charged with murder following a fatal stabbing is the brother of the first.

Leshawn Williams died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google Leshawn Williams died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

Jerome Hyde, of Gatcombe Road, Royal Docks, was arrested at a south London police station on Monday, January 13 and then charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

The 38-year old, who is also known as Thomas, is due to appear in court today (January 14).

Police were called to Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, on December 21 where Leshawn Williams was pronounced dead just after 2am.

Jerome is the second man charged in connection with the fatal stabbing.

His brother, Michael Hyde, of Mistletoe Court, Old Town, Swindon, was charged with murder on January 9.

The 28-year old appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court on January 10 and at the Old Bailey on January 13.