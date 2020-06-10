Search

Canning Town teen set to attend illustrious performing arts school come September

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 June 2020

Jeremiah, seen here in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, is set to attend the illustrious Tring Park performing arts school from this autumn. Picture: Pamela Raith

Jeremiah, seen here in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, is set to attend the illustrious Tring Park performing arts school from this autumn. Picture: Pamela Raith

Canning Town’s Jeremiah Davan Waysome is set to take up a place at Tring Park this autumn, with the 13-year-old set to hone his craft at one of the UK’s top performing arts schools.

Canning Town's 13-year-old Jeremiah Davan Waysome is set to attend the illustrious Tring Park performing arts school from this autumn. Picture: John Clark Photography

The teenager — who has already performed in a number of West End shows — is “thrilled” to be heading to the Hertfordshire school: “I still can’t quite believe it. I know I am going to receive amazing training and a really good education there.”

Jeremiah’s parents, Dayne and Vanessa, are equally excited for the opportunity coming their son’s way: “As a family, we are so proud of Jeremiah’s achievements. We are going to miss him not being around but we know he will receive excellent training alongside a high standard of education while being surrounded by like-minded people.”

The teenager started performing at the age of five, before making his stage debut three years later as young Simba in the Lion King.

