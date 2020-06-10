Canning Town teen set to attend illustrious performing arts school come September

Jeremiah, seen here in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, is set to attend the illustrious Tring Park performing arts school from this autumn. Picture: Pamela Raith Archant

Canning Town’s Jeremiah Davan Waysome is set to take up a place at Tring Park this autumn, with the 13-year-old set to hone his craft at one of the UK’s top performing arts schools.

The teenager — who has already performed in a number of West End shows — is “thrilled” to be heading to the Hertfordshire school: “I still can’t quite believe it. I know I am going to receive amazing training and a really good education there.”

Jeremiah’s parents, Dayne and Vanessa, are equally excited for the opportunity coming their son’s way: “As a family, we are so proud of Jeremiah’s achievements. We are going to miss him not being around but we know he will receive excellent training alongside a high standard of education while being surrounded by like-minded people.”

The teenager started performing at the age of five, before making his stage debut three years later as young Simba in the Lion King.