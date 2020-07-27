Romford cyclist loses fight for life after crash in Forest Gate, man in his 20s arrested

A cyclist involved in a crash where the driver of a car failed to stop has died.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Jay Kristiansen from Romford. A man has been arrested.

Police were called to reports of a car colliding with a cyclist in Romford Road at the junction with Crosby Road, Forest Gate, at 3.19am on Friday, July 24.

Mr Kristiansen was taken to hospital in a critical condition but sadly lost his fight for life a day later.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Officers launched an investigation after the driver of the car believed to be involved drove away from the scene.

The man in his 20s was arrested on Saturday, July 25 on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released on bail to return on a date in late August.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses and information. Anyone who saw the collision or has relevant dash cam footage is asked to call Chadwell Heath Traffic Garage on 020 8597 4874, quoting ref 961/24Jul.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.