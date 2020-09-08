Search

Advanced search

Beloved supermarket worker says her customers are ‘like family’ after a quarter-century of service

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 September 2020

Long-serving Asda Beckton worker Janet Oakley is popular among regular customers for her friendly service at the checkout tills. Picture: Asda

Long-serving Asda Beckton worker Janet Oakley is popular among regular customers for her friendly service at the checkout tills. Picture: Asda

Archant

A supermarket employee beloved by the community for her friendly service over a quarter of a century says her customers are “like family”.

Janet Oakley, 55, started working at Asda Beckton as a Christmas temp – and she’s still there 26 years later, putting smiles on customers’ faces at the checkout.

The popular mum and grandma from East Ham is a familiar face for the regular customers who make a beeline for her till.

Although she’s worked in all areas of the store over the years, Janet enjoys the checkout and chatting with customers most.

“Every day is different, but there are so many customers you see every day that you recognise and say hello to,” she said.

“When you come into the store it’s like a family - you recognise people and you care about them and your colleagues.”

She added: “I used to have a sing-song and a dance behind the till - but only before the store opened.

“I love music and singing and dancing - I haven’t got a good voice, but I enjoy it.”

You may also want to watch:

In a sign of her popularity, a Facebook post by Asda celebrating Janet’s years of service received more than 100 comments from customers expressing their gratitude - from calls for her to receive an OBE to explaining what her kindness has meant to them.

Janet says the camaraderie in the Beckton store during the pandemic has been unlike anything she had experienced in her time there, with regular customers coming up to thank her and her colleagues for their hard work as keyworkers.

“When someone first came up and told me to ‘keep up what you’re doing’ and said ‘thank you’ it was just so nice,” she said.

“I’ve been here for so long everyone feels like they know me personally – customers start talking to me and they just don’t want me to walk away.”

Janet says her secret to staying young and keeping her energy up is spending time with her grandson.

But not only has Janet become a grandma during her time working at the store, many of her customers have, too.

“I used to see people come into the store with children of a similar age to my children.

“Now those children come to my till and bring their children,” she said.

“I’ve seen whole families grow up.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Two boys, 17, in hospital after West Ham station stabbings

West Ham station. Picture: Steve Poston

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Tributes pour in with donations after ‘legendary’ London City Airport worker is found dead

Lindon Siwardi was known affectionately as Mr London City Airport. The 48-year-old worked at the hub for 21 years before his death. Picture: Family of Lindon Siwardi

Traders demand ‘genuine’ consultation over Queen’s Market makeover proposals

Queen's Market in Upton Park is due to get a make over, but traders and supporters want a public consultation to last longer. Picture: Saif Osmani

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Two boys, 17, in hospital after West Ham station stabbings

West Ham station. Picture: Steve Poston

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Tributes pour in with donations after ‘legendary’ London City Airport worker is found dead

Lindon Siwardi was known affectionately as Mr London City Airport. The 48-year-old worked at the hub for 21 years before his death. Picture: Family of Lindon Siwardi

Traders demand ‘genuine’ consultation over Queen’s Market makeover proposals

Queen's Market in Upton Park is due to get a make over, but traders and supporters want a public consultation to last longer. Picture: Saif Osmani

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Essex bag Bob Willis Trophy final spot with Middlesex victory

Sam Cook of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Lewis Gregory during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 24th September 2019

Beard topples Middlesex to put Essex on track for final

Essex's Aaron Beard bowls during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

The sale of Diangana is a slap in the face to West Ham traditions

Fulham's Josh Onomah challenges West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangana during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.

Beloved supermarket worker says her customers are ‘like family’ after a quarter-century of service

Long-serving Asda Beckton worker Janet Oakley is popular among regular customers for her friendly service at the checkout tills. Picture: Asda

Boy, 17, faces court after West Ham station stabbing

A boy, 17, appeared before Stratford Magistrates' Court charged with GBH and possession of an offensive weapon. Picture: Steve Poston