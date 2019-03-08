Jamie's Italian in Stratford facing closure after the restaurant chain collapses

Jamie Oliver's Italian restaurant chain has collpased. Ian West/PA PA Archive/Press Association Images

The Westfield Stratford branch of Jamie's Italian is facing closure after the company collapsed today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 1,000 jobs are at risk after the restaurant chain owned by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver appointed administrators.

The business said it had appointed KPMG to oversee the process, with a more detailed announcement expected in a few hours.

Mr Oliver said: "I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade. I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected.

"I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it's been a real pleasure serving you.

You may also want to watch:

"We launched Jamie's Italian in 2008 with the intention of positively disrupting mid-market dining in the UK high street, with great value and much higher quality ingredients, best-in-class animal welfare standards and an amazing team who shared my passion for great food and service. And we did exactly that."

It follows a hunt for a new investor in the brand, with a number of private equity firms touted as mulling bids for a stake in the business.

Mr Oliver's restaurant empire has taken a few knocks over the past two years.

In 2018 Jamie's Italian shuttered 12 of its 37 sites, with the latter tranche executed through a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

The TV chef's steak house Barbecoa also went into a pre-pack administration, leading to the closure of its Piccadilly branch.

Overseas, five branches of the Australian arm of Jamie's Italian was sold off last year, while another was put into administration.

Despite the troubles, which forced Mr Oliver to pump £13million of his own money into his Italian chain, he said earlier this year that casual dining was primed for a comeback.