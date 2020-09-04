Football match in memory of Canning Town man raises £1,500 for charity

A football match in memory of a Canning Town man who lost his battle with cancer has raised £1,500 for charity.

The match took place at East Thurrock’s ground to raise money in memory of Jake Morgan, who died last month aged 24.

He had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his right knee three years ago - and despite initially being given the all-clear, was told last year it had returned.

Family and friends had been attempting to raise £90,000 so he could travel to Germany for a course of immunotherapy, having been given just months to live after four other treatments proved ineffective.

A spokesperson for the family said: “Thank you to East Thurrock football club for hosting the charity match on August 30, also a big thank you to Terry and Davina Maybin for organising the fundraiser.

“£1,000 has been donated to Richard House and £500 will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust.”