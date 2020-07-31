Canning Town man battling rare cancer aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving treatment

Jake Morgan, pictured with his fiance Britany, is aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving cancer treatment. Picture: Jake Morgan Jake Morgan

A Canning Town man battling a rare form of cancer is attempting to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving treatment.

Three years ago, Jake Morgan was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his right knee - and despite an intense course of chemotherapy, he was told last year that his cancer had returned.

Since then, the 24-year-old has received four different treatments, all without success, and was advised that he had just three months to live.

His only hope is to travel to Germany for a course of immunotherapy - which aims to boost the immune system to help it fight the cancer.

He said: “Time isn’t really on our side. We don’t have a date as of yet but are pushing for the end of August.

“This new treatment will involve chemotherapy and immuunotherapy. This differs from previous treatments because immunotherapy isn’t given often on the NHS due to the cost.”

The former Cumberland School pupil’s cancer battle has already seen him have a bone removed from his right leg and replaced by metal, meaning he had to learn how to walk again.

He had originally believed that he had fluid on his knee, only to later be given the more devastating diagnosis of osteosarcoma.

He was given the all-clear in February 2018, but a year later was delivered another blow.

Jake said: “After getting my life back on track and finally back to doing the things I enjoyed, my life came crashing down again when a regular check-up scan showed that there was a shadow on my lungs.

“This has been a a very tough and challenging three years physically and mentally but my mindset still remains positive and I will not let this defeat me.”

Well-wishers have already donated more than £58,000 - nearly two thirds of Jake’s target - since the fundraising page was set up earlier this month.

He said: “I’m overwhelmed by the support, words cannot explain how grateful I am. I can’t thank people enough for their donations.

“Even if it is the smallest amount, it can go a long way and make a big difference.”

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/help-jake-morgan-receive-life-saving-treatment