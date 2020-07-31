Search

Advanced search

Canning Town man battling rare cancer aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving treatment

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 July 2020

Jake Morgan, pictured with his fiance Britany, is aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving cancer treatment. Picture: Jake Morgan

Jake Morgan, pictured with his fiance Britany, is aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving cancer treatment. Picture: Jake Morgan

Jake Morgan

A Canning Town man battling a rare form of cancer is attempting to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving treatment.

Three years ago, Jake Morgan was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his right knee - and despite an intense course of chemotherapy, he was told last year that his cancer had returned.

Since then, the 24-year-old has received four different treatments, all without success, and was advised that he had just three months to live.

His only hope is to travel to Germany for a course of immunotherapy - which aims to boost the immune system to help it fight the cancer.

He said: “Time isn’t really on our side. We don’t have a date as of yet but are pushing for the end of August.

“This new treatment will involve chemotherapy and immuunotherapy. This differs from previous treatments because immunotherapy isn’t given often on the NHS due to the cost.”

The former Cumberland School pupil’s cancer battle has already seen him have a bone removed from his right leg and replaced by metal, meaning he had to learn how to walk again.

You may also want to watch:

He had originally believed that he had fluid on his knee, only to later be given the more devastating diagnosis of osteosarcoma.

He was given the all-clear in February 2018, but a year later was delivered another blow.

Jake said: “After getting my life back on track and finally back to doing the things I enjoyed, my life came crashing down again when a regular check-up scan showed that there was a shadow on my lungs.

“This has been a a very tough and challenging three years physically and mentally but my mindset still remains positive and I will not let this defeat me.”

Well-wishers have already donated more than £58,000 - nearly two thirds of Jake’s target - since the fundraising page was set up earlier this month.

He said: “I’m overwhelmed by the support, words cannot explain how grateful I am. I can’t thank people enough for their donations.

“Even if it is the smallest amount, it can go a long way and make a big difference.”

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/help-jake-morgan-receive-life-saving-treatment

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

Romford cyclist loses fight for life after crash in Forest Gate, man in his 20s arrested

A cyclist from Romford has died following a collision with a car at the junction of Romford Road and Crosby Road in Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

New Lidl store in Beckton set to open next week

A new Lidl store is set to open in Beckton next week. Photo: Rui Vieira / PA Images

Forest Gate man jailed for his part in £4.5million money laundering scam

Part of the haul discovered by police

Most Read

Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

Romford cyclist loses fight for life after crash in Forest Gate, man in his 20s arrested

A cyclist from Romford has died following a collision with a car at the junction of Romford Road and Crosby Road in Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

New Lidl store in Beckton set to open next week

A new Lidl store is set to open in Beckton next week. Photo: Rui Vieira / PA Images

Forest Gate man jailed for his part in £4.5million money laundering scam

Part of the haul discovered by police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Gameplan for growth delivers for female football

The Gameplan for Growth was published as a formal strategy for the development of women’s and girls’ football in England

Online football coaching resource proving popular

A wide range of football coaching content is being shared online in The FA’s ‘Boot Room’

Essex captain Westley welcomes start of Bob Willis Trophy

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex against Somerset at Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Canning Town man battling rare cancer aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving treatment

Jake Morgan, pictured with his fiance Britany, is aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving cancer treatment. Picture: Jake Morgan

Logistics firm unveils revised plans for controversial distribution hub in Silvertown

GLP has released revised plans for a distribution hub in SIlvertown. Picture: GLP