Home hero hails crowd as thousands flock to Formula E at the ExCeL

Logo Icon

Sophie Cox and Michael Cox

Published: 11:10 AM August 1, 2022
Jake Dennis (GBR), Avalanche Andretti , 1st position,

Jake Dennis celebrates his victory in London - Credit: Simon Galloway/Formula E

British driver Jake Dennis described being cheered to victory during the London E-Prix at the ExCeL as "a very special memory".

The global electric motorsport series Formula E came to the venue for races on Saturday and Sunday (July 30 and 31).

The event was held at the ExCeL last year but the 2022 edition was the first to go to general sale, with thousands of fans watching the action.

Dennis won Saturday's race in dominant fashion, leading from start to finish.

The Avalanche Andretti driver was roared to pole position on both days and finished second on Sunday to former Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi.

After Saturday's win, Dennis told the Recorder: "To have a full capacity here with so many British fans makes it so much more special.

"To see everyone cheering to the chequered flag was a very special memory, a very special moment."

Part of the circuit, including the starting grid, was inside the exhibition centre before the track looped outside.

Lucas Di Grassi (BRA), ROKiT Venturi Racing, 1st position,

Lucas di Grassi took the win in the second race of the double-header at the ExCeL - Credit: Sam Bagnall/Formula E

It is said by Formula E to be a world-first layout and ex-Formula One racer di Grassi believes the ExCeL could become "an icon" of the series in the future.

He said: "This half-inside, half-outside (circuit) is very special. It's very iconic so maybe after 10, 15 years of happening every year it becomes an icon event that everybody wants to take part in."

For the former London resident, the event had captured people's imagination.

"A fantastic crowd, a lot of commenting on social media, a lot of fans asking for photos.

"It's been a fantastic two days and I hope we can race in London for many years."

Di Grassi has taken part in every Formula E race since the series began in 2014.

He called the infrastructure at the ExCeL "much better" than anywhere else the series has been to but felt the track may need to be enlarged when more powerful cars are introduced next season.

The event was the penultimate round of this year's championship, which is headed by ex-McLaren F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne.

Formula E has already confirmed that the London E-Prix at the ExCeL will end next season with a double-header on July 29 and 30.

ExCel
Motorsport
Newham News

