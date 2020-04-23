Coronavirus: Jack Petchey Foundation recognises young people making a difference during pandemic

Young people who help or inspire others during the lockdown could receive £50 from the Jack Petchey community nominations scheme. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Do you know a young person who is helping to make a difference in their community during the coronavirus crisis?

The Jack Petchey Foundation has launched a new scheme aiming to recognise the contributions made to help others during the pandemic.

Jack Petchey’s community nominations will run throughout the current lockdown situation and will see 11 to 25-year-olds awarded £50 in recognition of their community spirit.

Trudy Kilcullen, chief executive of the Jack Petchey Foundation said: “At the Jack Petchey Foundation, young people inspire us all the time with the incredible work they do and that has not stopped in the current situation.

“We want to recognise more young people across London and Essex doing inspirational things to help their community and hope these community nominations will motivate others and truly showcase the positive things young people do every day.”

Young people can be nominated for anything they are doing to help during the pandemic, as long as they live in London or Essex and are abiding by the government’s social distancing restrictions.

This could include delivering groceries to a vulnerable neighbour, creating content to inspire others, helping a youth group to adapt their work online or calling isolated people for a friendly conversation.

The community nominations will be reviewed on a rolling basis with £50 being awarded to at least one winner a week for them to donate or spend as they wish.

Nominations can be made by filling out the form at jackpetcheyfoundation.org.uk including contact details and the reason for nominating.

The charity is also running other initiatives for young people, including a photography competition where £250 is available for the best photo posted to social media using #TheGoodInWhereILive, with a form completed on the Jack Petchey website to validate the entry.

The #21DaysOfGratitude is asking young people and youth organisations to post one thing a day that they are grateful for, using the three weeks to spread positivity. Anyone who posts using the hashtag and tags @jackpetcheyfoundation could win a £20 Amazon voucher.