Newham's young people recognised at Jack Petchey awards ceremony
PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 March 2020
Jack Petchey Foundation
Young people from Newham's community groups were among those recognised at the Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement Awards.
The event, hosted at Ilford's Kenneth More Theatre, saw 108 11 to 25-year-olds from across east London gather to receive medallions. They had all previously received a certificate and a cheque for £250 to spend on their group.
These included Mohammed Ali, who has been coaching at the E20 Football Federation since he was 14.
The 19-year-old was voted one fo the best role models in the academy, and used his £250 on football gear for the club.
He said: 'I feel very proud and always want to support the growth in sport. Through ups and downs, chase your dream not the competition.'
Bonsa Abdurehman, who attends Dost Centre for Young Refugees and Migrants, was nominated for being a positive influence.
He said: 'I feel very happy, excited and delighted to win the Jack Petchey award. Being recognised makes us strong and hopeful.'