Iron Maiden legends unite to save live music at band's Maryland birthplace

Published: 9:33 AM February 12, 2021 Updated: 11:07 AM February 12, 2021

Former members of Iron Maiden have donated songs to an album which celebrates the legendary band's links to the Cart & Horses pub in Maryland. - Credit: Cart & Horses

Metal legends from Iron Maiden have released an album to save live music at a pub celebrated as the band's birthplace.

Ten former members of the group have donated rare and exclusive songs for the compilation put together for the Cart & Horses in Maryland Point.

Bassist Steve Harris, in a support message, said: “We used to go to the Cart & Horses every week to see bands like Slowbone and Dogwatch so it was only right I would end up playing there with Gypsy’s Kiss, Smiler and then, of course, Maiden.

"A massive part of my history and great memories. Cheers!”

The watering hole's refurbishment, which includes a new downstairs venue, has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result the doors stayed shut throughout last year, adding time and cost to the project.

But ex-members and peers of Iron Maiden united under the rallying cry, “If the people can’t come to the Cart, then the Cart will come to you”.

The album was edited and mastered by Rob Grain. It was produced by Terry Wapram and Mike Chudleigh with Alex Gillett providing the words. - Credit: Robert Stivicic / Crusader Art

Entitled Cart & Horses Wasted Year 2020, the album includes three ex-Iron Maiden singers: Blaze Bayley, Paul Di'Anno and Paul Mario Day.

Iron Maiden’s first ever keyboardist, Tony Moore, features along with former guitarists - Tony Parsons, Terry Wapram and Terry Rance. Drummers Doug Sampson, Barry "Thunderstick" Purkis and Ron "Rebel" Matthews also appear.

And the album features a contribution from Gypsy’s Kiss, which was Harris’ first band.

The tracklist features 13 songs donated by ex-Iron Maiden artists and peers. - Credit: Robert Stivicic / Crusader Art

Kastro Pergjoni, the pub's operations director, said: “No matter how far you are from us, just waiting for normality to return, you will be able to listen to some of the Cart & Horses' musical legends."

Kastro Pergjoni outside the Cart & Horses which is known as the birthplace of Iron Maiden. - Credit: Jon King

The Cart & Horses was a hotbed of up-and-coming musical talent dating back to the 1960s. Maiden played their first public gig there in 1976. The connection led to the venue becoming known as The Birthplace of Iron Maiden.

After a change of ownership in 2016, the stage and walls became a shrine with memorabilia from Iron Maiden line-ups. Alumni from Maiden’s 1970s line-ups and crew have since returned.

Cart & Horses Wasted Year 2020 is available to buy from cartandhorses.london or cartandhorses.london/news-offers-events/267437-order-now/

All the tracks have been donated royalty-free, with profits going to the Cart & Horses.