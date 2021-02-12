Iron Maiden legends unite to save live music at band's Maryland birthplace
- Credit: Cart & Horses
Metal legends from Iron Maiden have released an album to save live music at a pub celebrated as the band's birthplace.
Ten former members of the group have donated rare and exclusive songs for the compilation put together for the Cart & Horses in Maryland Point.
Bassist Steve Harris, in a support message, said: “We used to go to the Cart & Horses every week to see bands like Slowbone and Dogwatch so it was only right I would end up playing there with Gypsy’s Kiss, Smiler and then, of course, Maiden.
"A massive part of my history and great memories. Cheers!”
The watering hole's refurbishment, which includes a new downstairs venue, has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
You may also want to watch:
As a result the doors stayed shut throughout last year, adding time and cost to the project.
But ex-members and peers of Iron Maiden united under the rallying cry, “If the people can’t come to the Cart, then the Cart will come to you”.
Most Read
- 1 East Ham fraudster spent £176k on Manchester City winger's bank card
- 2 Social media knife sales: Three from Newham charged after investigation
- 3 Delays on the eastbound A13 after collision in Barking
- 4 Iron Maiden legends unite to save live music at band's Maryland birthplace
- 5 Police stop man not wearing face mask as part of anti-social crackdown
- 6 Modern slavery arrests after raids in Forest Gate and Romford
- 7 Jailed: Man who bludgeoned homeless woman to death at church in Plaistow
- 8 How this Custom House school is supporting PMLD children to learn from home
- 9 Royal Docks luxury yacht hotel given thumbs-up despite objections
- 10 Woman fighting to reform asbestos laws after losing mum to mesothelioma
Entitled Cart & Horses Wasted Year 2020, the album includes three ex-Iron Maiden singers: Blaze Bayley, Paul Di'Anno and Paul Mario Day.
Iron Maiden’s first ever keyboardist, Tony Moore, features along with former guitarists - Tony Parsons, Terry Wapram and Terry Rance. Drummers Doug Sampson, Barry "Thunderstick" Purkis and Ron "Rebel" Matthews also appear.
And the album features a contribution from Gypsy’s Kiss, which was Harris’ first band.
Kastro Pergjoni, the pub's operations director, said: “No matter how far you are from us, just waiting for normality to return, you will be able to listen to some of the Cart & Horses' musical legends."
The Cart & Horses was a hotbed of up-and-coming musical talent dating back to the 1960s. Maiden played their first public gig there in 1976. The connection led to the venue becoming known as The Birthplace of Iron Maiden.
After a change of ownership in 2016, the stage and walls became a shrine with memorabilia from Iron Maiden line-ups. Alumni from Maiden’s 1970s line-ups and crew have since returned.
Cart & Horses Wasted Year 2020 is available to buy from cartandhorses.london or cartandhorses.london/news-offers-events/267437-order-now/
All the tracks have been donated royalty-free, with profits going to the Cart & Horses.