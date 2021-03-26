Investigation following death of elderly woman in Plaistow
An elderly woman has been found dead at an address in Plaistow.
Police were called at 10.18pm on Thursday, March 25 to a residential address in Kent Street.
Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.
The 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, with a man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of murder.
He remains in police custody.
Next of kin are aware. Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.
It is believed the deceased and the man arrested were known to each other.
Enquiries into the circumstances continue.
A crime scene remains in place and detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating.
Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 7896/25 Mar.
Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or to remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.