Investigation following death of elderly woman in Plaistow

Published: 7:57 AM March 26, 2021

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a 76-year-old woman was found dead in Kent Street, Plaistow on Thursday night (March 25). - Credit: MPS

An elderly woman has been found dead at an address in Plaistow.

Police were called at 10.18pm on Thursday, March 25 to a residential address in Kent Street.

Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

The 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, with a man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

Next of kin are aware. Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

It is believed the deceased and the man arrested were known to each other.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

A crime scene remains in place and detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 7896/25 Mar.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or to remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.