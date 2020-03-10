Redesigned Upton Park roundel installed to mark International Women's Day

The roundel at Upton Park station. Picture: TfL TfL

A specially-designed roundel to mark International Women's Day has been unveiled at Upton Park station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is one of five stations across the Tube network to display the roundel, which is in green, purple and white and inspired by the suffragette movement.

You may also want to watch:

The stations were chosen due to their connections with women and transport - Upton Park was where Hannah Dadds, the first female Tube driver, started her career.

Heidi Alexander, deputy mayor for transport, said: 'I'm delighted that we are marking International Women's Day across the Tube network with these special roundels.

'They celebrate the transformative impact that the suffragette movement had on all our lives, and the crucial role women play in keeping our transport network moving every day.'

In addition to the redesigned roundels, Transport for London marked International Women's Day - which was on Sunday, March 8 - with an exhibition about women working in the transport industry. It has been on display at Victoria station since last week.