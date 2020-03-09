North Woolwich International Women's Day event postponed over coronavirus concerns

An event to mark International Women's Day has been postponed over coronavirus concerns.

The event was due to take place at the Royal Docks Learning and Activity Centre on Wednesday, March 11.

A spokesman for the Albert Road, North Woolwich venue said: "This is as a precaution in line with advice from our trustees and other community organisations to postpone any gatherings of more than 30 people to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The health, wellbeing and safety of community members is always our first priority."

The event was due to feature workshops, stalls and lunch as well as career support.

The venue now intends to mark International Women's Day with a webinar and online forum instead.

As of this morning (Monday, March 9), the UK had 280 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24,960 people being tested for the virus.

Nobody in Newham has been confirmed as having Covid-19, although there are cases in neighbouring Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

Three people in the UK who were diagnosed with coronavirus have died, and all are believed to have had underlying health problems.